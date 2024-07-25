^

Passage of Open Access bill pushed

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
July 25, 2024 | 12:00am
Artist's rendition of cyber security hack.
Image by Darwin Laganzon from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines —  Business groups and civil society organizations are calling on President Marcos to certify as urgent the proposed Konektadong Pinoy Act or Open Access in Data Transmission Act, which seeks to enhance digital connectivity in the country.

In a joint statement yesterday, the Philippine business groups, Joint Foreign Chambers and industry associations and civil society organizations urged the President to prioritize the passage of the Konektadong Pinoy bill, citing the need to develop the country’s broadband infrastructure to enable all Filipinos to benefit from digitalization.

The statement was signed by business groups Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc., Employers Confederation of the Philippines,  American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines Inc.,  Korean Chamber of Commerce Philippines and the Philippine Association of Multinational Companies Regional Headquarters Inc., as well as industry associations such as the Analytics & Artificial Intelligence Association of the Philippines, Alliance of Tech Innovators for the Nation, Fintech Alliance.PH, National ICT Confederation of the Philippines and Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association Inc.

Civil society associations that signed the statement are the Asia Open RAN Academy, Association for Progressive Communications, Better Internet PH, Democracy.net.ph, Foundation for Media Alternatives, Global Digital Inclusion Partnership, Institute for Social Entrepreneurship in Asia, Internet Society and Internet Society – Philippines Chapter.

The Konektadong Pinoy bill aims to increase private sector and community investment in broadband infrastructure by promoting ease of doing business by simplifying the licensing process for internet network and service providers, promoting infrastructure sharing, as well as providing wider access to radio spectrum for wireless internet, especially in the rural areas.

It is also expected to update analog-era policies that have held back internet connectivity in the country.

