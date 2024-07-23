^

A Brown lines up expansion projects to sustain growth

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 23, 2024 | 12:00am
A Brown lines up expansion projects to sustain growth
A Brown said it is poised to launch vertical residences such as Coral Bay Suites’ The Royale and The Navy Towers in Misamis Oriental as well as the Highlands Fairway Suites in Butuan.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — A Brown Co. Inc. is ramping up residential and power projects, alongside the completion of its Tanay electron beam and cold storage facility, to sustain its growth.

A Brown said it is poised to launch vertical residences such as Coral Bay Suites’ The Royale and The Navy Towers in Misamis Oriental as well as the Highlands Fairway Suites in Butuan.

The company is also focusing on township developments, including the 280-hectare Mountain Pines Farm Estates in Bukidnon and the 300-hectare Epic Mountain Estate in Tanay, Rizal.

A Brown is a Mindanao-based property developer with a diversified portfolio covering residential and commercial real estate projects.

The company has also ventured into power generation, public utilities and agribusiness–industries seen to provide the company with a steady recurring income.

Aside from its residential projects, A Brown is actively expanding its portfolio of energy projects with greenfield power projects under development.

The company said Vires Energy Corp. is developing the 450-megawatt LNG power project in Simlong, Batangas City.

Northmin Renewables Corp., on the other hand, is progressing with the Misor wind power project and the Bukidnon wind power projects.

The company is gearing up for the start of the wind monitoring campaign within this year.

Its subsidiary, Irradiation Solutions Inc. (ISI), is set to commence the commercial operations of its e-beam and cold storage facility in Tanay, Rizal by next month.

ISI is seen contributing to A Brown’s bottom line beginning next year.

Early this year, A Brown completed its largest capital raising exercise to date, raising P1.44 billion from its second tranche preferred shares offering.

“The support and trust of our financial partners, brokers, sales producers and all stakeholders was crucial to our success in 2023 and we look forward to sharing our achievements with you in 2024,” A Brown president and CEO Robertino Pizarro said.

