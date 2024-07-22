^

Transitory mechanism needed for POGO workers if ban proceeds

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
July 22, 2024 | 12:00am
Transitory mechanism needed for POGO workers if ban proceeds
Senator Win Gatchalian conducts an ocular inspection at a raided POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga on June 24, 2024.
Jesse Bustos / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — The government must implement a transitory mechanism for employees of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) once a formal ban is imposed on the industry, a lawmaker said.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chair of the committee on ways and means, emphasized that safety nets must be in place for Filipino workers who will be displaced should a total POGO ban be legislated.

As of end-2023, data showed that some 25,064 Filipinos are employed by various POGOs all over the country.

This is roughly 52.2 percent share of local workers in terms of POGO employment compared to 22,915 foreign employees.

“In re-creating the economy without POGOs as a source of income, the government needs to lay down transitory mechanisms such as employment of affected Filipino nationals,” Gatchalian said.

“Safety nets for POGO workers would include upskilling and reskilling programs to ensure that they can have replacement jobs as soon as possible,” he said.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said it is prepared to implement the necessary programs that would aid POGO workers.

DOLE is expected to undertake facilitation programs for reskilling and upskilling displaced POGO workers on top of livelihood and emergency employment through its community-based emergency employment for displaced workers.

Earlier this week, the Department of Finance said the net cost of allowing POGOs is around P99.52 billion annually as it formally recommended banning the industry.

This as direct economic benefits of POGOs are estimated at P60.68 billion only while the cost of the industry is significantly higher at an aggregate of P265.74 billion per year.

