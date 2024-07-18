^

Business

Cebu Pacific restructuring to wipe out P16 billion deficit

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
July 18, 2024 | 12:00am
Cebu Pacific restructuring to wipe out P16 billion deficit
Cebu Pacific’s parent Cebu Air Inc. yesterday said its board of directors approved the proposal to use its additional paid-in capital to erase its retained earnings deficit.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific is pursuing a restructuring plan to eliminate more than P16 billion in deficit, nursing its balance sheet prior to the closing of its largest plane order.

Cebu Pacific’s parent Cebu Air Inc. yesterday said its board of directors approved the proposal to use its additional paid-in capital to erase its retained earnings deficit.

This means Cebu Air will tap a portion of its additional paid-in capital of P20.66 billion to wipe out its deficit of P16.27 billion.

Once the restructuring is pursued, Cebu Air will clean its balance sheet of any deficit. Further, the airline will be left with an additional paid-in capital of P4.39 billion.

Additional paid-in capital is the excess paid by investors above the par value of a stock. This also covers contributions from investors like assets and cash that did not result in the creation of new shares.

Airlines around the globe sustained a financial meltdown at the height of the pandemic as their industry dealt with lockdown measures that limited, if not prevented, air travel.

Now that travel activities are back to normal, airlines are starting to regain financially, and Cebu Pacific is eager to return to expansion mode to serve the rising demand.

Cebu Pacific doubled its profit to P2.2 billion in the first quarter of the year, from P1.08 billion a year ago, attributed to higher revenue from the increase in flight bookings.

Further, the airline owned by the Gokongweis will purchase as many as 152 aircraft from plane maker Airbus for $24 billion, or around P1.4 trillion. The transaction, set to be closed within this quarter, marks the largest aircraft order to date in Philippine aviation.

Cebu Pacific signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus for the firm order of 102 A321neos, including 50 purchase rights, securing jet supply for future requirements. The airline also selected Pratt & Whitney as the supplier of jet engines for this aircraft order.

Operationally, Cebu Pacific is aggressive in expanding the reach of its service network, committing  to open new routes and additional frequency by October in hubs outside of Manila.

The airline offers the widest domestic network among Philippine carriers, reaching 35 local destinations and 25 international cities, going as far as Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

vuukle comment

CEBU PACIFIC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Salaries of Maharlika top posts should be at par with private sector&rsquo;

‘Salaries of Maharlika top posts should be at par with private sector’

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The compensation for highly technical positions within state-run Maharlika Investment Corp. should be comparable to the private...
Business
fbtw
IMF: Philippines growth fastest in ASEAN, 2nd in Asia

IMF: Philippines growth fastest in ASEAN, 2nd in Asia

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Philippines is expected to be the fastest growing economy in Southeast Asia and second fastest in Asia over the next two...
Business
fbtw
St. Luke&rsquo;s invests P18 billion for 3rd hospital

St. Luke’s invests P18 billion for 3rd hospital

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
St. Luke’s Medical Center, the newly accredited lead medical tourism facility in the country, is investing P18 billion...
Business
fbtw
New NAIA operator urged: Don&rsquo;t pass on rehab cost to Pinoys

New NAIA operator urged: Don’t pass on rehab cost to Pinoys

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Another consumer advocacy group has opposed the proposed increase in passenger service charges at the Ninoy Aquino International...
Business
fbtw
Government set to complete P9 billion in port projects this year

Government set to complete P9 billion in port projects this year

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
About P9 billion worth of port projects are expected to be completed by the government this year, equipping regions with fresh...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Solaire Resort North off to a promising start

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Operations of tycoon Enrique Razon’s latest integrated destination resort in Quezon City is off to a promising start.
Business
fbtw
Metro Global faces delisting next month

Metro Global faces delisting next month

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Metro Global Holdings Corp., a company led by Robert John Sobrepeña, is in danger from being delisted from the Philippine...
Business
fbtw
BOI recalibrates target approvals up to P1.6 trillion

BOI recalibrates target approvals up to P1.6 trillion

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Board of Investments is considering increasing the upper limit of its investment approvals target for this year as there...
Business
fbtw

RLC funnels in P34 billion assets to REIT unit

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Robinsons Land Corp., the real estate firm of the Gokongwei family, has infused P33.92 billion worth of assets to its real estate investment trust unit RL Commercial REIT Inc. via a property-for-share swap.
Business
fbtw
Up to P1 million fine set for faulty reporting on forex trades &ndash; BSP

Up to P1 million fine set for faulty reporting on forex trades – BSP

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has implemented new reporting guidelines and penalty provisions for foreign exchange transactions,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with