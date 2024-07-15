^

Business

DTI onboards 300K MSMEs

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
July 15, 2024 | 12:00am
DTI onboards 300K MSMEs
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo Pascual on October 3, 2023.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Over 300,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are now onboard e-commerce marketplaces through the assistance of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) as it continues to ramp up efforts to help these businesses expand their reach and become globally competitive.

During the National MSME Summit 2024 held last Saturday, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said the DTI has onboarded 300,321 MSMEs nationwide in e-commerce between January 2023 and March 2024.

Pascual said the onboarding efforts include training in social media platforms like Instagram, Viber and TikTok marketplaces, as well as e-marketplaces including Shopee, Amazon and Lazada.

“Through our mission of Angat Negosyo, we are integrating digital technologies to propel MSMEs to new heights of competitiveness and scalability. Imagine reducing costs, boosting productivity, and reaching new markets. That’s the power of digitalization. We are doing much to transform digitally our MSMEs and put the digital technologies in your hands, my dear MSMEs,” the DTI chief said.

By empowering MSMEs with digital tools and promoting a culture of innovation, he said the DTI is helping these businesses unlock their full potential and drive economic growth.

To help accelerate the digital transformation of MSMEs and provide them with tools and knowledge to innovate, the DTI has also rolled out the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy Roadmap 2.0 and Center for AI Research.

Through the One Town One Product program, Pascual said the DTI is also helping MSMEs develop unique local products and services that reflect the culture and resources of their respective localities.

