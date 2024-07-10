^

Business

IPOPHL to review NutriAsia's IP case vs grocery chain Dali

Gabriell Christel Galang - Philstar.com
July 10, 2024 | 8:32pm
IPOPHL to review NutriAsia's IP case vs grocery chain Dali
Dali Everyday Grocery logo
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said that it will review the intellectual property complaint filed by NutriAsia Inc. against Dali Everyday Grocery.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, IPOPHL reported that it had ordered Dali to stop selling three of its condiment products due to their resemblance to NutriAsia’s packaging.

NutriAsia, a food processing company specializing in condiments like Datu Puti and UFC, filed the complaint.

Dali, operated by Hard Discount Philippines Inc., aims to sell and resell grocery items at lower prices.

Nathaniel Arevalo, IPOPHL’s deputy director general, said that NutriAsia directed Dali to refrain from stocking its Kulina-labeled bottles of chili sauces and ketchup.

“Ang pagkakahawig ay puwedeng magkaroon ng confusion sa mga konsyumer o public. (The similarity between the two products can cause confusion to consumers or the public),” he said in an interview.

Arevalo emphasized that the complaint is still pending, stating that the application is for a preliminary injunction.

He also explained that a case can be filed if the registered trademark includes a patented design.

According to Nicolas & De Vega Law, those who breach the Intellectual Property Code (Republic Act No. 8293) may be subject to fines or imprisonment.

Dali has yet to release a public statement but has pulled the concerned products from its shelves and replaced them with HDR Foods Corp.’s condiment brand.

READ: DALI still in red, but sees rosy prospects in Philippines

vuukle comment

IPOPHL

PHILIPPINE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY CODE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2.11 million Filipinos jobless in May as rate narrows to 4.1%

2.11 million Filipinos jobless in May as rate narrows to 4.1%

2 days ago
The Philippine unemployment rate in May edged lower to 4.1% from 4.3% last year, suggesting a modest improvement in the job...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;La Ni&ntilde;a may help ease food inflation&rsquo;

‘La Niña may help ease food inflation’

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 21 hours ago
The potential impact of La Niña could help lower food prices across Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, possibly...
Business
fbtw

Is it September yet?

By Boo Chanco | 21 hours ago
“One hour from Villamor to Terminal 3 entrance. It was a nightmare! I jumped out of the car as soon as the tires hit the departure platform and pushed my 30 kg suitcase and cabin luggage through the giant parking...
Business
fbtw
First Gen vying for 797-MW Laguna hydropower complex

First Gen vying for 797-MW Laguna hydropower complex

By Brix Lelis | 21 hours ago
First Gen Corp. of the Lopez Group is betting on another hydropower asset, this time the 796.64-megawatt Caliraya-Botocan-Kalayaan...
Business
fbtw
Samsung workers begin three-day general strike over pay

Samsung workers begin three-day general strike over pay

By Hieun Shin | 2 days ago
Workers at South Korean tech giant Samsung began a three-day general strike over pay and benefits on Monday, the head of...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
URC reinforces efforts to cut plastic waste

URC reinforces efforts to cut plastic waste

By Richmond Mercurio | 21 hours ago
Gokongwei-led Universal Robina Corp. (URC) is reinforcing its efforts to reduce plastic waste through a joint venture with...
Business
fbtw

Jimmy in earnest

By Marianne Go | 21 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Jaime “Jimmy” Bautista is an earnest man trying to seal his and President Marcos’ legacy of easing the country’s economic losses from the cursed traffic problem of...
Business
fbtw
Government releases 92% of budget in H1

Government releases 92% of budget in H1

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 21 hours ago
The government has released P5.3 trillion or about 92 percent of the record P5.768-trillion allocation as of the first semester...
Business
fbtw
DOTr to bid out study for Subic-Batangas rail

DOTr to bid out study for Subic-Batangas rail

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 21 hours ago
The Department of Transportation will bid out the contract for the feasibility study of the proposed freight railway between...
Business
fbtw
Auro to expand support to cacao farmers, diversify sources

Auro to expand support to cacao farmers, diversify sources

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 21 hours ago
Premium tree-to-bar chocolate maker Auro Chocolate plans to expand its support to cacao farmers to help them cope with the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with