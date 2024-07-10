IPOPHL to review NutriAsia's IP case vs grocery chain Dali

MANILA, Philippines — The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said that it will review the intellectual property complaint filed by NutriAsia Inc. against Dali Everyday Grocery.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, IPOPHL reported that it had ordered Dali to stop selling three of its condiment products due to their resemblance to NutriAsia’s packaging.

NutriAsia, a food processing company specializing in condiments like Datu Puti and UFC, filed the complaint.

Dali, operated by Hard Discount Philippines Inc., aims to sell and resell grocery items at lower prices.

Nathaniel Arevalo, IPOPHL’s deputy director general, said that NutriAsia directed Dali to refrain from stocking its Kulina-labeled bottles of chili sauces and ketchup.

“Ang pagkakahawig ay puwedeng magkaroon ng confusion sa mga konsyumer o public. (The similarity between the two products can cause confusion to consumers or the public),” he said in an interview.

Arevalo emphasized that the complaint is still pending, stating that the application is for a preliminary injunction.

He also explained that a case can be filed if the registered trademark includes a patented design.

According to Nicolas & De Vega Law, those who breach the Intellectual Property Code (Republic Act No. 8293) may be subject to fines or imprisonment.

Dali has yet to release a public statement but has pulled the concerned products from its shelves and replaced them with HDR Foods Corp.’s condiment brand.

READ: DALI still in red, but sees rosy prospects in Philippines