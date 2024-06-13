^

Sanitary landfill in Capas, Tarlac to get major redevelopment

Gabriell Christel Galang
June 13, 2024
The Kalangitan landfill in Capas, Tarlac, whose planned closure is raising a stink among local government units, business locators and health establishments.

MANILA, Philippines — The government-controlled Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) will soon transform the Kalangitan sanitary landfill area in Capas, Tarlac into an industrial zone.

The Tarlac local government unit (LGU) has lauded the BCDA for its plan to redevelop the 100-hectare property which would soon create more jobs for Filipinos once construction and land renovations have been completed.

“The 100-hectare landfill area will be rezoned under our New Clark City Master Development Plan. We estimate about 30,000 jobs to be generated from the industrial redevelopment of the area,” BCDA president and chief executive officer Joshua Bingcang said in a statement.

Bingcang has already finished his meeting with the provincial government of Tarlac to coordinate with the upcoming expiration of the Metro Clark Waste Management Corp. (MCWMC) contract.

Once this expires, the area will be turned over to the BCDA.

The meeting held by the BCDA was adjourned on May 29, alongside Tarlac Gov. Susan Yap, Vice Gov. Carlito David, and board members Joy Lamorena and Henry Cruz.

The BCDA chief has also met with Capas Mayor Roseller Rodriguez on this incoming development once the area has been decommissioned.

The state-run enterprise has informed the Tarlac LGUs about alternative facilities they can collaborate with once MCWMC’s contract expires. This ensures the province can continue to manage its solid waste effectively.

This includes possible programs and actions to modernize the waste services in Tarlac.

