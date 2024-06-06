^

Business

CREC set for listing tomorrow

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 6, 2024 | 12:00am
CREC set for listing tomorrow
Eduardo Francisco.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. (CREC) is set to list on the Philippine Stock Exchange tomorrow, making it the second company to go public this year.

“Client is happy with diversified demand from foreign and local,” BDO Capital & Investment Corp. president Eduardo Francisco told The STAR.

Francisco said locals had institutional, trading participants and retail.

However, he declined to disclose the share volumes and names yet.

BDO Capital is the domestic lead manager and joint bookrunner for the initial public offering (IPO) of CREC.

CREC last month set the final offer price of its offering at P2.7 per share, resulting to potential total proceeds of up to P5.54 billion.

The final offer price was lower than the company’s initial offer price of up to P3.88 per share, which could have generated total proceeds of as much as P7.97 billion.

CREC’s IPO consists of a primary offering of up to 1.786 billion common shares and an over-allotment option of up to 267.858 million secondary common shares.

The offer period ran from May 27 to 31.

CREC, a pure-play renewable energy platform focused on and committed to the development and operation of solar, hydro and wind projects in the Philippines, will use proceeds of the IPO for capital expenditures, pipeline development and for general corporate purposes.

The company’s IPO is the second for the year, following OceanaGold (Philippines) Inc.’s P6.08 billion IPO last month.

OceanaGold made its debut in the PSE last May 13.

For this year, the PSE is targeting six IPOs and about P175 billion worth of capital to be raised.

vuukle comment

CREC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rice inflation rate slowed down in May 2024 &mdash; PSA

Rice inflation rate slowed down in May 2024 — PSA

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority reported a slow growth in rice inflation between April and May 2024, as well as a slight...
Business
fbtw
Inflation climbs to 3.9% in May due to higher transpo, electricity prices

Inflation climbs to 3.9% in May due to higher transpo, electricity prices

By Ian Laqui | 14 hours ago
The country's inflation rate rose to 3.9% in May 2024 due to increased transportation and electricity costs, according to...
Business
fbtw
Market plunges on inflation, peso woes

Market plunges on inflation, peso woes

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Share prices retreated amid concerns on inflation as well as the peso, which slumped for a second straight trading day to...
Business
fbtw
BSP: 150-bps rate cut &lsquo;too aggressive&rsquo;

BSP: 150-bps rate cut ‘too aggressive’

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Cutting borrowing costs by 150 basis points in two years is possible, but it will be “too aggressive” based on...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on June 5

LIST: Flights canceled on June 5

12 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Wednesday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP strengthens consumer protection for online fund transfers

BSP strengthens consumer protection for online fund transfers

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has approved the consumer redress mechanism standards for account-to-account electronic fund...
Business
fbtw
CIF allocates $500 million for Philippine&rsquo;s coal transition plan

CIF allocates $500 million for Philippine’s coal transition plan

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
The country’s multimillion-dollar transition to clean energy has received a significant boost following an endorsement...
Business
fbtw

Seminar on rules on administrative cases in civil service

1 hour ago
The 2017 Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service covers all rank-and-file, permanent and casual government employees except for presidential appointees and elected officials.
Business
fbtw
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

7 hours ago
Equities were mixed Wednesday as building optimism that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates before the end of the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with