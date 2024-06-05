^

Business

Isuzu rolling out new D-MAX this month

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
June 5, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC) expects the new D-MAX to be launched later this month to reinforce the company’s strong presence in the pickup segment.

The new D-MAX features cutting-edge off-road capabilities, enhanced safety features and state-of-the-art technology to cater to the needs in the pickup market.

The Philippines will be the third country in Southeast Asia to introduce the new D-MAX.

“This new Isuzu D-MAX will be loaded with features that the market will truly enjoy. It comes from the process of listening to our clients and assessing their needs so that ultimately, we can provide to them a pickup that is capable to bring them ‘Into New Heights’,” IPC assistant sales division head Robert Carlos said.

From January to April, IPC had a 3.63 percent market share.

Sales of IPC inched up by two percent to 5,328 units during the four-month period from 5,217 units in the same period last year.

For the month of April alone, IPC sold 1,517 units, 34.8 percent higher than the previous year’s 1,125 units.

The official unveiling of the new D-MAX pickup truck is on June 20 at the SM Mall Of Asia (MOA) in Pasay City.

Following the launch, the vehicle will be on a three-day display and available for test drive at Block 20 of the SM MOA Complex.

