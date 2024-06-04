CeMAP lauds suspension of ‘unfair’ cement import

The DTI-Bureau of Philippine Standards recently suspended the import permit and issued a show cause order to Newgate Import Export Corp. relative to their importation of blended hydraulic cement under bill of lading N23.2/23.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is clamping down on non-compliant cement importers as it seeks to curb the proliferation of substandard cement products in the local market.

The DTI-Bureau of Philippine Standards recently suspended the import permit and issued a show cause order to Newgate Import Export Corp. relative to their importation of blended hydraulic cement under bill of lading N23.2/23.

The suspension came after the DTI conducted a market surveillance in Iloilo asp art of its intensified monitoring of cement imports entering the country.

The Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (CeMAP) lauded the recent actions of the DTI against unscrupulous cement importers.

The group argued that there has been “excessive” and “unfairly priced” volume of imported cement in the country to the detriment of local manufacturers.

“This recent action of the DTI-BPS sends a resounding message that non-compliance and unfair trade practices will not be tolerated,” CeMAP said.

“The impact of the DTI’s actions extend beyond the cement industry itself. A strong and competitive local cement sector is vital in supporting the Philippines’ continued infrastructure development and economic growth,” CeMAP added.

Local cement manufacturers said the influx of “substandard” carbon-intensive cement products from abroad hass “undermined” the industry’s development, resulting in an uneven playing field and endangering livelihoods and end-users.