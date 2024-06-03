^

Prime Infrastructure open to pursuing floating solar power projects

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
June 3, 2024 | 12:00am
Prime Infra is engaged in the energy, water and waste management sectors.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Razon-owned Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. is open to adding floating solar projects in its portfolio to help meet energy needs.

“We’re considering floating solar. You know, it’s a very good type of solar system. It all comes down to economics…But we’re absolutely open to floating solar and we support it very much,” Prime Infra president and CEO Giullaume Lucci told reporters.

In the energy sector, Prime Infra through subsidiary Ahunan Power Inc. is developing the 1,400-megawatt (MW) Pakil Pumped Storage Power Project in Laguna, which is expected to be among the largest pumped storage power plants in Asia.

Prime Infra subsidiary Olympia Violago Water and Power Inc. is also developing the 600-MW Wawa Pumped Storage Power Project in Rizal.

Both projects have been named energy projects of national significance by the Department of Energy due to their potential contribution to the country’s energy security.

These two projects also received green lane endorsement from the Board of Investments to have expedited processing of the required permits.

Last Friday, Prime Infra’s subsidiary Prime Solar inaugurated the 64-MW solar power plant in Tanauan, Batangas.

The Tanauan solar plant, along with another in Maragondon in Cavite, will provide up to around 128 MW of renewable energy and power over 80,000 households.

Lucci said the firm is already expanding the Tanauan solar plant through an additional 10 to 12 MW capacity.

The company is also adding 10 to 12 MW to the Maragondon facility.

Lucci also said the firm is looking to build more solar plants in the country.

