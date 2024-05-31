^

Business

PAL to halt Baguio-Cebu flights

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
May 31, 2024 | 12:47pm
PAL to halt Baguio-Cebu flights
Philippine Airlines
Edd Gumban, file

BAGUIO CITY — Commercial flights of the Philippine Airlines (PAL) from Baguio to Cebu and vice versa are set to end on July 1, 2024. 

The flag carrier recently announced the halt of the route because of poor passenger traffic.

This means that people of Cebu who like to have the Baguio experience or have business activities in the city will have to travel by sea and land. Likewise, people of Baguio and nearby places in Luzon will also go through the same process.

The average travel time via airplane from Cebu to Baguio and vice versa is one hour and 45 minutes.  On the other hand, the travel time time from Cebu to Manila is around 21 hours via land via Maharlika Highway while it takes one hour and 30 minutes.

Travel time via land from Manila to Baguio is around four to five hours.

The flag carrier opened its commercial flights Baguio-Cebu and vice versa in December 2022. 

PAL, however, assured the passengers of the cancelled flights of Baguio-Cebu-Baguio will be provided the necessary assistance and refunds.

vuukle comment

BAGUIO CITY

CEBU

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES

PHILIPPINE FLIGHTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Definitely for collectors

By Marianne Go | 13 hours ago
Ford Philippines last week unveiled two of its most iconic brands for car enthusiasts at the grand ballroom of Okada Manila – the all-new Ford Mustang and the off-road sports utility vehicle Ford Bronco.
Business
fbtw

TUBIGGGGG!!!!

By Boo Chanco | 13 hours ago
BooI grew up in a neighborhood in Paco, Manila where the occasional screams for water were often heard.
Business
fbtw
IMF lifts China's 2024 growth forecast to 5%

IMF lifts China's 2024 growth forecast to 5%

2 days ago
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday raised its 2024 growth forecast for China to 5%, citing recent policy moves by...
Business
fbtw
Stocks, peso fall

Stocks, peso fall

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The stock market plunged deeper in the red, falling back to the 6,400 level due to economic concerns, while the peso weakened...
Business
fbtw
BSP may need to tighten if inflation surges &ndash; HSBC

BSP may need to tighten if inflation surges – HSBC

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 13 hours ago
“Policymakers would then need to tighten the monetary reins even further if inflation were to surge in the future, supporting...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MAP backs renewal of Meralco franchise

MAP backs renewal of Meralco franchise

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
Business group Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) yesterday expressed its support for the renewal of the franchise...
Business
fbtw
Factory gate prices post slower decline

Factory gate prices post slower decline

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
Producer prices continued to decline at a slower pace in April due mainly to the faster increase in prices of computer and...
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific adds new Taiwan route

Cebu Pacific adds new Taiwan route

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 13 hours ago
Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific is opening another new route in Asia Pacific, this time in Taiwan, as the airline keeps an aggressive...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Rice farmers to lose P33 billion from lower tariffs&rsquo;

‘Rice farmers to lose P33 billion from lower tariffs’

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 13 hours ago
Local rice farmers stand to lose P33 billion if the tariffs on imported rice are further reduced, as this is expected to translate...
Business
fbtw
PPA says masterplan for 10 ports in the works

PPA says masterplan for 10 ports in the works

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Ports Authority will craft master plans for 10 ports that it intends to build across the archipelago to improve...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with