PAL to halt Baguio-Cebu flights

BAGUIO CITY — Commercial flights of the Philippine Airlines (PAL) from Baguio to Cebu and vice versa are set to end on July 1, 2024.

The flag carrier recently announced the halt of the route because of poor passenger traffic.

This means that people of Cebu who like to have the Baguio experience or have business activities in the city will have to travel by sea and land. Likewise, people of Baguio and nearby places in Luzon will also go through the same process.

The average travel time via airplane from Cebu to Baguio and vice versa is one hour and 45 minutes. On the other hand, the travel time time from Cebu to Manila is around 21 hours via land via Maharlika Highway while it takes one hour and 30 minutes.

Travel time via land from Manila to Baguio is around four to five hours.

The flag carrier opened its commercial flights Baguio-Cebu and vice versa in December 2022.

PAL, however, assured the passengers of the cancelled flights of Baguio-Cebu-Baguio will be provided the necessary assistance and refunds.