PLDT, Smart ramp up cloud initiatives

PLDT said the CCOE would pave the way for a higher level of cloud expertise and a stronger sense of customer focus among the PLDT and Smart workforce.

MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant PLDT Inc. and its wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. are bolstering their cloud initiatives with the establishment of the cloud center of excellence (CCOE).

“Our multi-year cloud journey has helped propel the PLDT group to its leadership position. Now, we are raising the level of our commitment to our cloud initiatives, to prepare the company and the workforce for future growth,” Robin Ramos, first vice president and information technology officer-in-charge at PLDT and Smart.

Ramos said establishing the CCOE is a vital element in the PLDT Group’s broad roadmap.

“PLDT and Smart’s cloud initiatives go beyond the enterprise infrastructure perspective, as they also involve utilizing cloud as a platform by maximizing the advanced features that are available in the cloud – boosting workforce agility, raising operational excellence and enabling the organization to roll out innovative products and services faster and more efficiently,” Ramos said.

PLDT said the initiative is well supported by the group’s ICT subsidiary, ePLDT, which is one of the country’s top providers of secure multi-cloud solutions.

It said ePLDT is ready to provide the necessary cloud infrastructure and capabilities required to drive quicker outcomes and achieve the group’s objectives.

“This new journey also means solidifying our commitment to elevate customer experience, as the cloud can further strengthen our stability and efficiency with less disruption to our services. Strategically investing in cloud also allows us to become more responsive to market forces and enhances our competitiveness,” said. Gilbert Gaw, first vice president and transformation office officer-in-charge at PLDT and Smart.