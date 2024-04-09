^

Business

PLDT, Smart ramp up cloud initiatives

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
April 9, 2024 | 12:00am
PLDT, Smart ramp up cloud initiatives
PLDT said the CCOE would pave the way for a higher level of cloud expertise and a stronger sense of customer focus among the PLDT and Smart workforce.
Philstar.com / Irish Lising

MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant PLDT Inc. and its wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. are bolstering their cloud initiatives with the establishment of the cloud center of excellence (CCOE).

PLDT said the CCOE would pave the way for a higher level of cloud expertise and a stronger sense of customer focus among the PLDT and Smart workforce.

“Our multi-year cloud journey has helped propel the PLDT group to its leadership position. Now, we are raising the level of our commitment to our cloud initiatives, to prepare the company and the workforce for future growth,” Robin Ramos, first vice president and information technology officer-in-charge at PLDT and Smart.

Ramos said establishing the CCOE is a vital element in the PLDT Group’s broad roadmap.

“PLDT and Smart’s cloud initiatives go beyond the enterprise infrastructure perspective, as they also involve utilizing cloud as a platform by maximizing the advanced features that are available in the cloud – boosting workforce agility, raising operational excellence and enabling the organization to roll out innovative products and services faster and more efficiently,” Ramos said.

PLDT said the initiative is well supported by the group’s ICT subsidiary, ePLDT, which is one of the country’s top providers of secure multi-cloud solutions.

It said ePLDT is ready to provide the necessary cloud infrastructure and capabilities required to drive quicker outcomes and achieve the group’s objectives.

“This new journey also means solidifying our commitment to elevate customer experience, as the cloud can further strengthen our stability and efficiency with less disruption to our services. Strategically investing in cloud also allows us to become more responsive to market forces and enhances our competitiveness,” said. Gilbert Gaw, first vice president and transformation office officer-in-charge at PLDT and Smart.

vuukle comment

PLDT INC.

SMART COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine employers warned against inflating job titles

Philippine employers warned against inflating job titles

By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
“Hiring professionals solely based on their desire for a grandiose title rather than their suitability for the position...
Business
fbtw
Why the dollar is still strong

Why the dollar is still strong

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
Despite the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, Fitch’s credit rating downgrade of the US, the lowering of the US credit...
Business
fbtw
Malampaya

Malampaya

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Our big frustration in the old Ministry of Energy was the inability to discover a big enough oil or natural gas reserves in...
Business
fbtw
HSBC bullish on Philippine economy

HSBC bullish on Philippine economy

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 days ago
British banking giant HSBC is targeting to boost its financial services, onboard more affluent clients into its wealth management...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee eyes P8 billion share sale this year

Jollibee eyes P8 billion share sale this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. plans to push through this year with its P8-billion fundraising through the issuance...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stocks extend losing streak

Stocks extend losing streak

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Local stocks continued its descent as investors took a cautious approach ahead of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas policy...
Business
fbtw

Market still not conducive for IPO

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
PNB Holdings Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Philippine National Bank, is ready to conduct an initial public offering, according to Carlu Fernandez, Philippine Airlines’ general counsel, but market...
Business
fbtw
Government to issue guidelines for faster mining permits

Government to issue guidelines for faster mining permits

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The government is expected to issue the guidelines for streamlining the processing of mining permits within the year.
Business
fbtw
Alfamart accelerates growth with more aggressive expansion

Alfamart accelerates growth with more aggressive expansion

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Alfamart, the minimart chain of the SM Group, is embarking on a more aggressive growth as it ramps up store expansion starting...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with