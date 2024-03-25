^

Business

Business groups laud passage of Salt Industry Development Act

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
March 25, 2024 | 12:00am
Business groups laud passage of Salt Industry Development Act
In a statement, Philexport president Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. said the law signed by President Marcos last March 11, is expected to help the local salt industry bounce back and encourage small-scale sea salt producers forced out of business to resume production.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Business groups Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) and Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) welcomed the approval of a law that aims to revive the salt industry which is seen to support economic growth and help create jobs.

In a statement, Philexport president Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. said the law signed by President Marcos last March 11, is expected to help the local salt industry bounce back and encourage small-scale sea salt producers forced out of business to resume production.

“It is also our hope that this law will make possible once again the robust exportation of salt from the Philippines,” he said.

Philippine salt exports shrunk significantly, declining to almost $67,894 in 2020 from $190,029 in 2019.

In 2021, world export of salt exceeded $2.59 billion, indicating a vast potential for Philippine exports.

The Philippine Salt Industry Development Act lifts the requirement under the ASIN Law or An Act for Salt Iodization Nationwide Law for all locally produced salt to be iodized.

While the ASIN Law had good intentions to eliminate iodine deficiency in the country through the mandatory iodization of salt, the law affected sea salt production and exportation and made the Philippines reliant on imports, bringing in about 550,000 metric tons of salt every year or 93 percent of its salt requirements.

In a separate statement, PCCI president Eunina Mangio said the group is hopeful the new law will address the gaps in the implementation of the ASIN Law and create opportunities, especially for those in rural areas.  

“We are an archipelagic country with over 7,000 islands yet we import more than 90 percent of our salt requirement. It’s a sad reality that we need to collectively address through the effective implementation of the law,” Mangio said.

PCCI expects the law to encourage more farmers and producers to return to salt farming and production, as well as generate new investments and new technologies for the industry to become competitive.

“We should aim for our country to become salt self-sufficient and minimize dependence on imports,” Mangio said.

In 2022, the PCCI, Philexport and Employers Confederation of the Philippines wrote to the Congress to express their support for the passage of the Philippine Salt Industry Development Act.

The groups believe the salt industry has the potential to generate 100,000 green jobs, especially in the countryside and allow the country to save foreign exchange from importing bulk of its salt requirements.

Under the Philippine Salt Industry Development Act, technology, research and adequate financial, production, marketing and other support services will be provided to salt farmers to revitalize the industry to increase production and achieve sufficiency.

A roadmap to promote the development of the salt industry will also be formulated to ensure the attainment of the objectives of the law and continued implementation of the ASIN Law.

In addition, a salt council will be created to ensure the unified and integrated implementation of the salt roadmap and accelerate the modernization and industrialization of the country’s salt industry.

Tariffs collected from imported salt will be used to invest in the local industry with the establishment of the Salt Industry Development and Competitiveness Enhancement Fund.

vuukle comment

SALT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SMC starts works on Pangasinan tollway

SMC starts works on Pangasinan tollway

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Food-to-infrastructure conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) has started the civil works for the Pangasinan Link Expressway...
Business
fbtw
Creative economy grows to P1.72 trillion

Creative economy grows to P1.72 trillion

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The value of the country’s creative economy rose by 6.8 percent in 2023 from a year ago as the sector employed more...
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific receives fuel-efficient A321 aircraft

Cebu Pacific receives fuel-efficient A321 aircraft

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
Gokongwei-led Cebu Pacific continues to ramp up its commitment to advance sustainability and strengthen its operational resiliency...
Business
fbtw

The grip of worry

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
In the corridors of power in Russia, a curious anecdote about Soviet Premier Leonid Brezhnev and his mother unfolds.
Business
fbtw
Shell Pilipinas profit tumbles to P1.2 billion in 2023

Shell Pilipinas profit tumbles to P1.2 billion in 2023

By Patrick Miguel | 1 day ago
The earnings of Shell Pilipinas Corp. plunged by 70.7 percent to P1.2 billion in 2023 from P4.1 billion in 2022 on the back...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DTI, Go Negosyo strengthen MSME Development program

DTI, Go Negosyo strengthen MSME Development program

1 hour ago
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Go Negosyo agreed to strengthen their collaboration to further develop the...
Business
fbtw
D&L central hub in Batangas gets LEED gold seal

D&L central hub in Batangas gets LEED gold seal

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
D&L Industries Inc. has secured a gold Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification for its newly operational...
Business
fbtw

Dovish Powell lifts markets to historic highs

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
Last week, US equities reached new all-time highs, thereby lifting global stock markets. This came on the back of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish policy statement. In that speech, Powell...
Business
fbtw

The iris reveals it all

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
William Shakespeare once said, “The eyes are the window to your soul.
Business
fbtw
Mission impossible: Embracing the nuclear &lsquo;explosion&rsquo;

Mission impossible: Embracing the nuclear ‘explosion’

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
A nuclear “explosion” of sorts could be on the horizon for the Philippines – one which could ensure a sustainable,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with