ALI’s affordable housing arm takes lead in smart solutions

MANILA, Philippines — Amaia Land, the affordable housing arm of property giant Ayala Land Inc., is taking the lead within the ALI business units in providing innovative residential solutions as it is set to unveil a groundbreaking advancement in modern living.

Amaia will launch its Home Solutions brand in Amaia Scapes Bulacan Sector 3C, promising to revolutionize the daily living experience with innovative household functions meticulously designed to elevate efficiency and convenience through the seamless integration of technology and the internet.

The centralized control system ensures effortless management of various home functions, while features such as the in-wall outlet with USB ports, outdoor CCTV, smart door lock, smart light switch, and smart smoke sensor contribute to creating a sophisticated and secure living environment. These features are available in the Single Home 60 house model unit in Amaia Scapes Bulacan Sector 3C.

Beyond innovation, Home Solutions also prioritizes sustainability. This incorporates eco-friendly features, including heat-reflective roofs and light-colored facades that minimize ultraviolet emissions. Adequate number of windows foster natural ventilation for a healthier indoor environment, while the inclusion of patio greens helps to create a lush and cool atmosphere.

Amaia Land is dedicated to creating homes that harmonize technology, convenience, and sustainability. As the future unfolds, Amaia Land continues to lead the way in revolutionizing the real estate landscape.