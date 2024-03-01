^

Business

ALI’s affordable housing arm takes lead in smart solutions

The Philippine Star
March 1, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Amaia Land, the affordable housing arm of property giant Ayala Land Inc., is taking the lead within the ALI business units in providing innovative residential solutions as it is set to unveil a groundbreaking advancement in modern living.

Amaia will launch its Home Solutions brand in Amaia Scapes Bulacan Sector 3C, promising to revolutionize the daily living experience with innovative household functions meticulously designed to elevate efficiency and convenience through the seamless integration of technology and the internet.

The centralized control system ensures effortless management of various home functions, while features such as the in-wall outlet with USB ports, outdoor CCTV, smart door lock, smart light switch, and smart smoke sensor contribute to creating a sophisticated and secure living environment. These features are available in the Single Home 60 house model unit in Amaia Scapes Bulacan Sector 3C.

Beyond innovation, Home Solutions also prioritizes sustainability. This incorporates eco-friendly features, including heat-reflective roofs and light-colored facades that minimize ultraviolet emissions. Adequate number of windows foster natural ventilation for a healthier indoor environment, while the inclusion of patio greens helps to create a lush and cool atmosphere.

Amaia Land is dedicated to creating homes that harmonize technology, convenience, and sustainability. As the future unfolds, Amaia Land continues to lead the way in revolutionizing the real estate landscape.

vuukle comment

AMAIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Now is best time for PAL to sell&rsquo;

‘Now is best time for PAL to sell’

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
This is the best time for flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) to sell a portion of the company, as investors are attracted...
Business
fbtw
Foreigners not allowed to sit on Maharlika board &mdash; DOJ

Foreigners not allowed to sit on Maharlika board — DOJ

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
Referring to the 1987 Constitution in its seven-page legal opinion, the DOJ said that public officers and officials are...
Business
fbtw
BSP: February inflation expected to settle within gov't target

BSP: February inflation expected to settle within gov't target

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas expects that the inflation rate for February 2024 in the country will fall within the...
Business
fbtw
Japan inflation falls to 2% in January

Japan inflation falls to 2% in January

By Kyoko Hasegawa | 2 days ago
Japanese consumer inflation slowed for the third straight month to 2.0% in January, government data showed Tuesday.
Business
fbtw

IFC investing $500 million to address Philippines development challenges

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The private sector arm of the World Bank Group is aiming to invest up to $500 million in the current fiscal year in the Philippines to support efforts to address climate change, financial inclusion and infrastructure...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Market climbs back above 6,900 level

Market climbs back above 6,900 level

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The stock market ended the month of February on a high note, climbing its way back above the 6,900 mark.
Business
fbtw
Metrobank raises record $1 billion from international bond market

Metrobank raises record $1 billion from international bond market

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. has raised $1 billion as investors gobbled up its dual tranche offering of five and 10-year...
Business
fbtw
Singapore&rsquo;s Vena Energy rides on RE wave in Philippines

Singapore’s Vena Energy rides on RE wave in Philippines

By Patrick Miguel | 1 hour ago
Vena Energy said it is committed to supporting the government’s renewable energy goals.
Business
fbtw
GCash expands to South Korea

GCash expands to South Korea

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
E-wallet giant GCash has added another Asian country to its reach, this time expanding to South Korea to serve the financial...
Business
fbtw
Manila Water core income up 3-fold to P9.6 billion

Manila Water core income up 3-fold to P9.6 billion

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
said its core income in 2023 expanded by three-fold year-on-year to P9.6 billion on the back of higher consumer demand driven...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with