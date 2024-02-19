^

Business

Fertilizer imports hit 3-year high in 2023

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
February 19, 2024 | 12:00am
Fertilizer imports hit 3-year high in 2023
The report indicated that nitrogenous fertilizer, mostly urea, accounted for 66 percent of total imports last year. Nitrogenous fertilizer import volume rose by 28 percent year-on-year to 1.68 million MT from 1.31 million MT.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — Fertilizer imports last year expanded by almost a fifth to a three-year high of over 2.5 million metric tons as global prices of the farm input declined at a double-digit pace.

A report by the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Development (CPBRD) showed that fertilizer imports in 2023 reached 2.54 million MT, about 19.24 percent higher than the 2.13 million MT in 2022.

The report indicated that nitrogenous fertilizer, mostly urea, accounted for 66 percent of total imports last year. Nitrogenous fertilizer import volume rose by 28 percent year-on-year to 1.68 million MT from 1.31 million MT.

Citing World Bank data, the CPBRD report noted that global fertilizer prices across key types declined between 28.8 percent and as much as 55.6 percent last year.

Based on reports, global fertilizer prices fell last year due to lower prices for natural gas caused by higher supply. Fertilizer is a by-product of natural gas production.

The lower demand for fertilizer also contributed to the softening of the prices last year. Farmers in some countries reduced their fertilizer usage as a result of the higher prices of the farm input in 2022 due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Federation of Free Farmers national manager Raul Montemayor said the decline in global fertilizer prices lifted the country’s imports of the farm input last year.

Montemayor also noted that the Department of Agriculture’s fertilizer subsidy program induced higher demand for fertilizer.

Furthermore, the CPBRD said the government collected P502.6 million in tariffs and value added tax (VAT) from imported fertilizer products last year. Broken down, the government collected P289.6 million in tariffs and P213 million in VAT, according to the CPBRD.

“The highest collections from duties were from mixed fertilizers (N/P/K) which amounted to P171.5 million, computed at three percent rate,” the CPBRD said in its report titled Revenues from Imported Fertilizers 2021-2023.

“The highest VAT collections came from nitrogenous fertilizers (N) amounting to P144.6 million, followed by potassic (K) fertilizers with P57 million,” it added.

vuukle comment

IMPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gradual BSP rate cuts likely by Q3

Gradual BSP rate cuts likely by Q3

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is expected to make gradual interest rate cuts starting in the third quarter of the year,...
Business
fbtw
NEDA welcomes award of NAIA PPP

NEDA welcomes award of NAIA PPP

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The award of the contract for the P170.6-billion project to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport highlights...
Business
fbtw

Tough task ahead

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Finance Secretary Ralph Recto has welcomed the Manila International Airport Authority board’s move to award to the San Miguel Corp-SAC and Co. consortium the contract for the rehabilitation of the Ninoy Aquino...
Business
fbtw
BSP may cut rates by mid-2024

BSP may cut rates by mid-2024

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may start cutting interest rates as early as June this year, according to economists.
Business
fbtw

The power of fun and humor

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
An Irish man sits at a bar; then a Chinese man sits beside him.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PLDT-Smart&rsquo;s pioneering inclusion program shortlisted at 2024 GLOMOs

PLDT-Smart’s pioneering inclusion program shortlisted at 2024 GLOMOs

4 hours ago
The PLDT Group’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Advocacy through Technology program has been shortlisted at the 2024...
Business
fbtw
Market rally at risk from profit takers

Market rally at risk from profit takers

By Richmond Mercurio | 4 hours ago
Investors will be on the lookout for fresh catalysts this week which, if successful, could propel the stock market to the...
Business
fbtw
Flagship Ayala companies on tight budget this year

Flagship Ayala companies on tight budget this year

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 4 hours ago
The Ayala Group is slashing its capital expenditures for the second year in a row, as its flagship property and telco segments...
Business
fbtw

Taking finances personally

By Antonio Samson | 4 hours ago
A country, or its government, can be criticized by economists for being too frugal and not spending all its budget to grow the economy, create jobs, and increase capital investment.
Business
fbtw

Giving up on our tomorrow

By Boo Chanco | 4 hours ago
There’s that little girl tapping on your car window trying to sell you a string of sampaguitas.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with