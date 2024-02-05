^

Business

Public servants’ code of conduct, ethical standards

The Philippine Star
February 5, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Center for Global Best Practices will hold a special online training titled Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees to be held on Feb. 23 from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom. Government officials (elected and appointed) and all government employees (permanent, regular, holdover, casual or temporary) must know their code of conduct and ethical standards mandated by the Philippine government under Republic Act 6713 as to proper conduct, prohibited acts, transactions and penalties to avoid administrative cases, job loss or jail time. Learn from CGBP course director and master trainer Alma Flores-Foronda, who is also the director of the Office for Legal Affairs, Civil Service Commission (CSC). Prior to her present position, she was the assistant regional director of the Civil Service Commission National Capital Region. She was involved in the crafting of the 2017 Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service and is an active resource person on adminis_trative discipline, Republic Act 6713, 2017 Omnibus Rules on Appointments and other Human Resource Action, and CSC Anti-Sexual Harassment Rules, among others. For details and a complete list of other Best Practices programs such as Rules on Admin_istrative Cases in the Civil Service, Revised Omnibus Rules on Appointments and Other Human Resource Actions, How to Avoid COA Disallowances and more, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila Lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59.] CGBP is an accredited training provider of the Civil Service Commission, DILG-Local Government Academy, and Governance Commission for GOCC.

