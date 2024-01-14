Training program for new PPP law

MANILA, Philippines — The Center for Global Best Practices will host a pioneering training program, “Understanding the Changes and their Effects: The New PPP Code of the Philippines,” on Jan. 25, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the EDSA Shangri-La Hotel, Mandaluyong City.

President Marcos on Dec. 5, 2023 signed into law RA 11966 or the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Act. Effective Dec. 20, 2023, this new code changes the legal landscape where the private sector can collaborate with government for infrastructure and development projects. It aims to strengthen and institutionalize PPPs in the country with a unified legal framework for all PPPs both at the national and local levels. It streamlines requirements, procedures, and regulatory approvals to create a more stable policy environment for all PPP projects; clarifies ambiguities in the existing BOT Law; reduce transaction costs with predictable tariff regime that safeguards public interests; and improves ease of doing business for PPPs.

The PPP Code incorporates the best practices and lessons learned from over 33 years of experience in implementing PPPs in the country to ensure that present and future PPP projects are of high quality and can mitigate risks during implementation. In this special program, we will walk you through these provisions and give you a clearer view of the new opportunities and challenges it brings. Additionally, questions such as what are the PPP schemes; must all PPP projects (national and local) be approved by NEDA; are unsolicited proposals still allowed; what are the forms of allowable government undertakings, contribution and support for PPP projects; are contract variations allowed; the role of the PPP Center and more will be addressed.

Learn all these from CGBP course director and lecturer Atty. Alberto Agra, who is a PPP expert and author. He has conducted more than 400 lectures on PPPs and developed a PPP template ordinance which has been adopted by more than 120 LGUs. He is a law professor and a bar reviewer on administrative law and local government law. His previous government positions include acting secretary of justice, acting solicitor general, government corporate counsel, and chairman of the Philippine Reclamation Authority, the infrastructure development authority focused on reclamation.

For details and a complete list of other related training programs visit www.cgbp.org or call (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59.