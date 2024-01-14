^

Business

Training program for new PPP law

The Philippine Star
January 14, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Center for Global Best Practices will host a pioneering training program, “Understanding the Changes and their Effects: The New PPP Code of the Philippines,” on Jan. 25, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the EDSA Shangri-La Hotel, Mandaluyong City.

President Marcos on Dec. 5, 2023 signed into law RA 11966 or the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Act. Effective Dec. 20, 2023, this new code changes the legal landscape where the private sector can collaborate with government for infrastructure and development projects. It aims to strengthen and institutionalize PPPs in the country with a unified legal framework for all PPPs both at the national and local levels. It streamlines requirements, procedures, and regulatory approvals to create a more stable policy environment for all PPP projects; clarifies ambiguities in the existing BOT Law; reduce transaction costs with predictable tariff regime that safeguards public interests; and improves ease of doing business for PPPs.

The PPP Code incorporates the best practices and lessons learned from over 33 years of experience in implementing PPPs in the country to ensure that present and future PPP projects are of high quality and can mitigate risks during implementation.  In this special program, we will walk you through these provisions and give you a clearer view of the new opportunities and challenges it brings. Additionally, questions such as what are the PPP schemes; must all PPP projects (national and local) be approved by NEDA; are unsolicited proposals still allowed; what are the forms of allowable government undertakings, contribution and support for PPP projects; are contract variations allowed; the role of the PPP Center and more will be addressed.

Learn all these from CGBP course director and lecturer Atty. Alberto Agra, who is a PPP expert and author.  He has conducted more than 400 lectures on PPPs and developed a PPP template ordinance which has been adopted by more than 120 LGUs. He is a law professor and a bar reviewer on administrative law and local government law. His previous government positions include acting secretary of justice, acting solicitor general, government corporate counsel, and chairman of the Philippine Reclamation Authority, the infrastructure development authority focused on reclamation.

For details and a complete list of other related training programs visit www.cgbp.org or call (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59.

vuukle comment

EDSA

LAW
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China deflation extends into a third straight month in December

China deflation extends into a third straight month in December

1 day ago
Deflation in China continued for the third month in a row in December, according to official figures released on Friday, bucking...
Business
fbtw
SPNEC to finish P200 billion solar project by 2027

SPNEC to finish P200 billion solar project by 2027

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
SP New Energy Corp. is eyeing to fully complete the world’s largest solar project by 2027.
Business
fbtw

The leader you wish you never had

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Simon Sinek is one of my favorite authors and speakers. He is articulate, charming, and has this winsome personality that would make you comfortable in his presence. Conversing with him some years ago left me an...
Business
fbtw
It&rsquo;s about time

It’s about time

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
On Jan. 2, 2024, a day after New Year’s Day, Western Visayas was plunged into total darkness due to a widespread power...
Business
fbtw
Ecozone regulator wooing more Japan investors

Ecozone regulator wooing more Japan investors

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
The Philippine Economic Zone Authority is eyeing to grow investments from Japanese investors to as much as P80 billion this...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

How young are you?

By Francis J. Kong | 5 hours ago
When I meet young people and am curious to know their age, I would ask: “How young are you?” This time, the question expands to a broader base.
Business
fbtw

Air travel is back

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 5 hours ago
The International Air Transport Association has announced that as of November 2023, air travel demand already topped 99 percent of 2019 levels.
Business
fbtw
Recto to prioritize pending tax reforms

Recto to prioritize pending tax reforms

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 5 hours ago
Newly appointed Finance Secretary Ralph Recto has committed to focusing on tax measures deemed a priority by President M...
Business
fbtw
Meralco warns vs discounts in paying bills via social media

Meralco warns vs discounts in paying bills via social media

By Richmond Mercurio | 5 hours ago
The Manila Electric Co. has warned the public against scammers claiming that customers can pay their electric bills through...
Business
fbtw
Philippine bank assets swell to P30 trillion

Philippine bank assets swell to P30 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 5 hours ago
The total resources of the country’s financial system went up by almost 10 percent to breach the P30-trillion level,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with