^

Business

Manila Water terminates Pangasinan bulk water project

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
January 4, 2024 | 12:00am
Manila Water terminates Pangasinan bulk water project
In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday, Manila Water said that the CA was deemed terminated “due to non-fulfillment of conditions precedent by PGP.”
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The consortium of Manila Water Co. Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Manila Water Philippine Ventures (MWP) said its concession agreement (CA) for a bulk water supply project with the Provincial Government of Pangasinan (PGP) has been terminated.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday, Manila Water said that the CA was deemed terminated “due to non-fulfillment of conditions precedent by PGP.”

The termination was effective on Dec. 31, 2023.

In January 2022, the consortium signed the concession agreement with the Provincial Government of Pangasinan for the project, which was supposed to produce an additional 200 million liters of water per day (MLD) to the province.

“The water consortium will invest P8 billion over the next 25 years for the implementation of capital expenditure programs that will create an infrastructure that will source water from Agno River using the riverbank filtration technology and will increase water supply in the province,” Manila Water said earlier.

Through the project, at least 14 cities and municipalities in Pangasinan, including Villasis, Urdaneta, Malasiqui, Dagupan, Mangaldan, Sta. Barbara, Calasiao, Mapandan, Manaoag, San Carlos, Binmaley, Lingayen, San Jacinto, and San Fabian were supposed to see improvement in their water supply.

Manila Water earlier said that efforts for the water project began in September 2016 when the consortium submitted an unsolicited proposal to the provincial government of Pangasinan.

This was followed by the initial evaluation of the Pangasinan Public-Private Partnership Selection Committee (PPP-SC) before the notice of acceptance was issued in November 2018.

Manila Water serves the east zone of Metro Manila and Rizal Province, while MWPV operates bulk water supply projects in the province of Cebu and in Tagum, Davao del Norte.

MWPV also provides water and wastewater services in other key metropolitan areas, including Batangas, Laguna, Bulacan, Pampanga, Boracay, Iloilo, and Samar, among others.

vuukle comment

MWP

PGP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
An EV alternative

An EV alternative

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The jeepney modernization program that is hotly debated these days is a program inherited from the previous administration....
Business
fbtw
Government settles P1.53 trillion debts as of November

Government settles P1.53 trillion debts as of November

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
The government ramped up its debt payments by more than 50 percent as of end-November last year, settling about 99 percent...
Business
fbtw
Mums at work: South Korean company's pro-parent, office-free policies

Mums at work: South Korean company's pro-parent, office-free policies

By Cat Barton | 7 hours ago
Early starts to workdays and late finishes are routine in South Korea, a country notorious for its hard-driving corporate...
Business
fbtw
SEC conducts audit on Seedin

SEC conducts audit on Seedin

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting a special audit on Seedin Technology Inc. after the crowdfunding entity...
Business
fbtw
First T-bill auction for 2024 upsized to P17 billion

First T-bill auction for 2024 upsized to P17 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government upsized its first short-term securities auction for the year as investors’ asking rates were generally...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Peso seen bouncing back to 54:$1 this year

Peso seen bouncing back to 54:$1 this year

1 hour ago
The peso is expected to sustain its momentum and appreciate further to the 54 to $1 level this year after ending a two-year...
Business
fbtw
Government raises P30 billion from new bond issuance

Government raises P30 billion from new bond issuance

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government borrowed P30 billion from the domestic market via the fresh issuance of long-term securities, with the coupon...
Business
fbtw
Philippine stocks weighed down by profit-taking

Philippine stocks weighed down by profit-taking

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index, slipped to 6,498.88, down by 55.16 points or 0.84 percent while the broader...
Business
fbtw

Hopeful for new beginnings

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
Just as 2023 came to a close, the Social Weather Stations unveiled a national survey indicating that 96 percent of Filipinos are entering the new year “with hope” – the highest level since the onset...
Business
fbtw
PSE to introduce more products

PSE to introduce more products

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. is laying the groundwork for new products and services this year to inject more life into...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with