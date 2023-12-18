^

Mixed adjustments in pump prices set on December 19

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 18, 2023 | 11:46am
Oil Prices
This photo shows a gasoline attendant filling up a jeepney
The STAR / Andy G. Zapata Jr. / File photo

MANILA, Philippines  — Oil companies are set to implement different price adjustments in pump prices on Tuesday. 

Shell, CleanFuel, and SeaOil announced that they will cut the prices of kerosene by P0.85 per liter. On the other hand, diesel prices will increase by P0.10 per liter.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

Meanwhile, there are no price changes on gasoline.

These price adjustments will take effect on Tuesday with some oil firms implementing the price changes at 6 a.m., while some companies will adjust their prices at 12:01 a.m.

Other oil firms have yet to announce their price movement.

