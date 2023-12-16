Pacific Trustees to host masterclass in Manila, pitches Labuan IBFC for business growth

Datuk Iskandar Mohd Nuli, Labuan IBFC chairman and CEO (left), and Mari-Len Ngu, Managing Director and CEO, Global Private Clients of Pacific Trustees.

MANILA, Philippines — Pacific Trustees Group International (Pacific Trustees), in collaboration with Labuan IBFC Incorporated Sdn Bhd (Labuan IBFC Inc), will be organizing a masterclass in Manila to guide companies in using Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC) as a base to grow their businesses.

Labuan IBFC, Asia’s premier international financial hub, is a duty-free island located off the coast of East Malaysia. It provides a safe and holistic ecosystem for businesses, acting as a gateway for companies to Southeast Asia while implementing an efficient and flexible tax system.

The jurisdiction’s unique selling propositions include an environment with no exchange control that is currency neutral, ease in conducting cross-border transactions and wholesale businesses, as well as having no restrictions to foreign shareholding.

Regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority, a statutory body under the Ministry of Finance Malaysia, Labuan IBFC possesses a robust regulatory framework and meets global best practices regarding transparency and substance creation.

“Pacific Trustees has a 30-year track record of operating as a strong, independent regional trust company; as such, we would like to invite Filipino businessmen, entrepreneurs and investors to explore opportunities in Labuan IBFC,” said Mdm Mari-Len Ngu, managing director and CEO, Global Private Clients, Pacific Trustees.

“Our ability to offer integrated corporate services in Labuan IBFC, including Corporate Trustee Services and Wealth Management Products & Services, distinguishes us from our competitors,” she added.

Ngu further commented that she is looking forward to sharing her expert knowledge and experience in the wealth management sector in Labuan IBFC.

Datuk Iskandar Mohd Nuli, executive chairman cum CEO of Labuan IBFC Inc., will also co-host the masterclass. Labuan IBFC Inc. is the official government promotional agency for Labuan IBFC.

The masterclass will be held at The Westin Manila on December 21. The main session will run from 9.30 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by individual breakaway sessions for interested participants.

“This format works the best as we understand that businessmen highly value discretion when it comes to their individual corporate strategies,” Ngu said.

Seats are complimentary but limited to 50 people on a first-come, first-serve basis. To RSVP, please click here: https://rb.gy/dg6lk7

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Labuan IBFC Inc., the official government promotional agency for Labuan International Business Financial Centre. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.