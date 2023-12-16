^

Business

Pacific Trustees to host masterclass in Manila, pitches Labuan IBFC for business growth

Philstar.com
December 16, 2023 | 3:27pm
Pacific Trustees to host masterclass in Manila, pitches Labuan IBFC for business growth
Datuk Iskandar Mohd Nuli, Labuan IBFC chairman and CEO (left), and Mari-Len Ngu, Managing Director and CEO, Global Private Clients of Pacific Trustees.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Pacific Trustees Group International (Pacific Trustees), in collaboration with Labuan IBFC Incorporated Sdn Bhd (Labuan IBFC Inc), will be organizing a masterclass in Manila to guide companies in using Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC) as a base to grow their businesses. 

Labuan IBFC, Asia’s premier international financial hub, is a duty-free island located off the coast of East Malaysia. It provides a safe and holistic ecosystem for businesses, acting as a gateway for companies to Southeast Asia while implementing an efficient and flexible tax system. 

The jurisdiction’s unique selling propositions include an environment with no exchange control that is currency neutral, ease in conducting cross-border transactions and wholesale businesses, as well as having no restrictions to foreign shareholding.

Regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority, a statutory body under the Ministry of Finance Malaysia, Labuan IBFC possesses a robust regulatory framework and meets global best practices regarding transparency and substance creation.

“Pacific Trustees has a 30-year track record of operating as a strong, independent regional trust company; as such, we would like to invite Filipino businessmen, entrepreneurs and investors to explore opportunities in Labuan IBFC,” said Mdm Mari-Len Ngu, managing director and CEO, Global Private Clients, Pacific Trustees.

“Our ability to offer integrated corporate services in Labuan IBFC, including Corporate Trustee Services and Wealth Management Products & Services, distinguishes us from our competitors,” she added.

Ngu further commented that she is looking forward to sharing her expert knowledge and experience in the wealth management sector in Labuan IBFC. 

Datuk Iskandar Mohd Nuli, executive chairman cum CEO of Labuan IBFC Inc., will also co-host the masterclass. Labuan IBFC Inc. is the official government promotional agency for Labuan IBFC.

The masterclass will be held at The Westin Manila on December 21. The main session will run from 9.30 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by individual breakaway sessions for interested participants. 

“This format works the best as we understand that businessmen highly value discretion when it comes to their individual corporate strategies,” Ngu said.

 

Seats are complimentary but limited to 50 people on a first-come, first-serve basis. To RSVP, please click here: https://rb.gy/dg6lk7 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Labuan IBFC Inc., the official government promotional agency for Labuan International Business Financial Centre. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom. 

 

vuukle comment

EAST MALAYSIA

MASTERCLASS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Business confidence up among Japan's big manufacturers

Business confidence up among Japan's big manufacturers

By Robin Millard | 3 days ago
Confidence among Japan's largest manufacturers has risen for a third straight quarter, a key survey showed Wednesday.
Business
fbtw

Do not let the Christmas break, break you

By Francis J. Kong | 16 hours ago
You are a leader.
Business
fbtw
Vivant beefs up war chest with P2.75 billion loan

Vivant beefs up war chest with P2.75 billion loan

2 days ago
Vivant Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly listed Vivant Corp., is further beefing up its war chest with a fresh...
Business
fbtw
Car production zooms by 29 percent in 10 months

Car production zooms by 29 percent in 10 months

By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
Motor vehicle production in the Philippines maintained its position as the fastest-growing in the ASEAN region, achieving...
Business
fbtw
ACEN, Indon firm strike RE project deal

ACEN, Indon firm strike RE project deal

By Danessa Rivera | 16 hours ago
The renewables arm of ACEN Corp. has teamed up with Indonesia-based Barito Renewables to acquire wind projects under development...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP sees higher budget surplus for this year

BSP sees higher budget surplus for this year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas anticipates a further improvement in the country’s external payments position this year,...
Business
fbtw
Extended deadline to boost competition for NAIA upgrade project

Extended deadline to boost competition for NAIA upgrade project

By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
An extension of the bid submission deadline for the P170.6- billion upgrade and operations and maintenance of the Ninoy Aquino...
Business
fbtw
Globe earns more from tech ventures

Globe earns more from tech ventures

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 16 hours ago
Wireless giant Globe Telecom Inc. is gaining more revenues from non-telco segments and benefiting from its ongoing transition...
Business
fbtw
SSI forms joint venture with Prada

SSI forms joint venture with Prada

By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
A subsidiary of Tantonco-led SSI Group, Inc. has formed a joint venture company with Italian luxury fashion brand Prada aimed...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with