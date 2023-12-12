^

Business

ALI launches P1.9 billion Batangas township

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
December 12, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Property giant Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) is making a bet on yet another leisure destination, a 62-hectare mixed-use estate in Batangas, with an initial budget of P1.9 billion to develop the area.

The recently launched Arillo, located in Batulao, Nasugbu, Batangas, is a blend of eco-tourism, sustainable development and luxurious living.

“Ayala Land, with an initial investment of P1.9 billion over the next five years, will enhance the natural scenery of Arillo further and create a one-of-a-kind leisure destination,” ALI president and CEO Meean Dy said.

The estate, strategically located in Barangay Caylaway, is easily accessible via major highways such as SLEX or Skyway, CALAX, CAVITEX and the Nasugbu-Tagaytay Highway. The upcoming Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway (CTBEX) is poised to further improve connectivity, reducing travel time from Makati by at least 30 minutes. With its proximity to Tagaytay and Nasugbu’s beaches, Arillo promises a unique blend of cool mountain weather and the convenience of nearby beach resorts, Dy said.

Arillo is also committed to providing organized transport systems within the estate, ensuring convenience and accessibility for residents and visitors. Efforts will be made to establish efficient transportation services catering to the needs of the community.

Dy said Arillo is poised to enhance Nasugbu’s tourism industry by complementing existing beach offerings with a mountain-themed estate.

“Arillo, however, will not be a signature AyalaLand Estate development without ALI’s well-balanced mix of developments. To complete the vision for Arillo, we will have a commercial district with a three-hectare retail town center, Seda’s first mountainside resort, and residential offerings from AyalaLand Premier,” she said.

The estate boasts its own 15-hectare Canyon Trails, showcasing a diverse range of flora and fauna. Committed to preserving the area’s natural beauty, Arillo has partnered with the Center for Conservation Innovation Philippines to conduct biodiversity studies and implement programs fostering and sustaining the ecosystem.

Additionally, Arillo will have a restaurant district, offering a wide selection of dining options to complement the premium food offerings already available in the Tagaytay area.

vuukle comment

AYALA LAND INC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Government adds P270 billion to 2023 budget

Government adds P270 billion to 2023 budget

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 3 days ago
The government has adjusted the national budget by nearly P270 billion, with the majority directed toward unprogrammed appropriations,...
Business
fbtw

Salim wealth gets boost from Philippine firms – Forbes

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Tycoon Anthoni Salim, chairman of Hong Kong-listed investment holding firm First Pacific, took fifth place in Forbes’ list of Indonesia’s 50 richest, thanks to strong contributions from his Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Fuel prices take a dive ahead of Simbang Gabi

Fuel prices take a dive ahead of Simbang Gabi

By Ian Laqui | 13 hours ago
Oil companies are set to reduce prices on Tuesday, December 12.
Business
fbtw
China deflation accelerated in November &mdash; official data

China deflation accelerated in November — official data

2 days ago
Deflation in China accelerated in November, official data showed Saturday, underlining the difficulties the world's second-largest...
Business
fbtw

Oil’s downward spiral

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
The continued decline in oil prices has left many investors surprised.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

The power of closure: Enforcing tax compliance

By Maria Regina C. Gameng | 45 minutes ago
In the intricate relationship between economic growth and fiscal responsibility, the Bureau of Internal Revenue serves as the guardian of fiscal regulations, ensuring that businesses adhere to the Tax Code, as well...
Business
fbtw
Trade deficit likely narrowed in October &ndash; UK think tank

Trade deficit likely narrowed in October – UK think tank

By Louella Desiderio | 45 minutes ago
The country’s trade deficit is expected to have narrowed in October compared to the previous month due to the likelihood...
Business
fbtw

MSpectrum sees higher 2023 income, capacity

By Richmond Mercurio | 45 minutes ago
MSpectrum, a wholly owned subsidiary of Manila Electric Co., expects to finish the year strong with significantly higher revenues and installed capacity.
Business
fbtw
Alternergy&rsquo;s wind projects gets DOE certification

Alternergy’s wind projects gets DOE certification

By Richmond Mercurio | 45 minutes ago
Renewable energy company Alternergy Holdings Corp. has been issued certificates of award by the Department of Energy for its...
Business
fbtw
DA foresees Q4 agricultural output growth

DA foresees Q4 agricultural output growth

By Catherine Talavera | 45 minutes ago
The country’s agricultural output could grow in the fourth quarter of the year due to more favorable weather conditions,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with