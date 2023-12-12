ALI launches P1.9 billion Batangas township

MANILA, Philippines — Property giant Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) is making a bet on yet another leisure destination, a 62-hectare mixed-use estate in Batangas, with an initial budget of P1.9 billion to develop the area.

The recently launched Arillo, located in Batulao, Nasugbu, Batangas, is a blend of eco-tourism, sustainable development and luxurious living.

“Ayala Land, with an initial investment of P1.9 billion over the next five years, will enhance the natural scenery of Arillo further and create a one-of-a-kind leisure destination,” ALI president and CEO Meean Dy said.

The estate, strategically located in Barangay Caylaway, is easily accessible via major highways such as SLEX or Skyway, CALAX, CAVITEX and the Nasugbu-Tagaytay Highway. The upcoming Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway (CTBEX) is poised to further improve connectivity, reducing travel time from Makati by at least 30 minutes. With its proximity to Tagaytay and Nasugbu’s beaches, Arillo promises a unique blend of cool mountain weather and the convenience of nearby beach resorts, Dy said.

Arillo is also committed to providing organized transport systems within the estate, ensuring convenience and accessibility for residents and visitors. Efforts will be made to establish efficient transportation services catering to the needs of the community.

Dy said Arillo is poised to enhance Nasugbu’s tourism industry by complementing existing beach offerings with a mountain-themed estate.

“Arillo, however, will not be a signature AyalaLand Estate development without ALI’s well-balanced mix of developments. To complete the vision for Arillo, we will have a commercial district with a three-hectare retail town center, Seda’s first mountainside resort, and residential offerings from AyalaLand Premier,” she said.

The estate boasts its own 15-hectare Canyon Trails, showcasing a diverse range of flora and fauna. Committed to preserving the area’s natural beauty, Arillo has partnered with the Center for Conservation Innovation Philippines to conduct biodiversity studies and implement programs fostering and sustaining the ecosystem.

Additionally, Arillo will have a restaurant district, offering a wide selection of dining options to complement the premium food offerings already available in the Tagaytay area.