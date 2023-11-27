^

LIST: Flights canceled on November 27

Philstar.com
November 27, 2023 | 12:31pm
This Nov. 26, 2023 photo shows an aerial view of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 runway with Cebu Pacific plane.
Philstar.com / Rosette Adel

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of Cebu Pacific to and from Virac, Catanduanes have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA said northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon while Metro Manila and the rest of the country is forecast to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to easterlies or localized thunderstorm.

Here are the canceled flights as of 9 a.m., Monday:

Cebu Pacific (5J)

  • 5J 821 - Manila to Virac
  • 5J 822 - Virac to Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.

— Rosette Adel

CEBU PACIFIC

MIAA

PAGASA
