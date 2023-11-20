^

LIST: Flights canceled on November 20

Philstar.com
November 20, 2023 | 11:49am
MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of CebGo to and from Masbate have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA said  shear line is affecting the eastern section of Visayas while northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

Here are the canceled flights as of 7 a.m.,, Monday:

CebGo (DG)

  • DG 6177 - Manila to Masbate
  • DG 6178 - Masbate to Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.

— Rosette Adel

Queen cities of the south

By Boo Chanco | 14 hours ago
It was the Diwali holiday’s long weekend in Singapore, so my son who lives there took the occasion to make an impromptu visit here.
Pump prices expected to decrease on November 21

Pump prices expected to decrease on November 21

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
If implemented, the rollback will mark the third consecutive week of oil prices decline.
Conglomerate pushes ‘Pagmamano’ advocacy

14 hours ago
The ALC Group has sought the revival of a unique Filipino tradition, “Pagmamano,” to instill in the young the love for the parents and elderly as a way forward to push peace within the homes and thereby...
SEC forges more tie-ups, gets cited for governance

SEC forges more tie-ups, gets cited for governance

By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has committed to continue helping businesses thrive and by preventing laundering and...
Department of Agriculture eyes new onion cold storage facility

Department of Agriculture eyes new onion cold storage facility

By Danessa Rivera | 14 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is proposing to establish an onion cold storage facility to be partially financed by the Metrobank...
Ayala eyes $1 billion from sale of non-core assets

Ayala eyes $1 billion from sale of non-core assets

By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
Conglomerate Ayala Corp. is on track to raise $1 billion from the sale of some of its non-core businesses.
MPTC mulls $600 million investment in Indonesia toll road operator

By Zinnia Dela Peña | 14 hours ago
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., the toll road arm of tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corp., may need to allocate $600 million if it successfully secures its bid to invest in Indonesian toll...
ADB sees growing potential of alternative accommodations

By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
Southeast Asian countries need to legally define alternative accommodations and simplify online registration systems and licensing requirements to strengthen the regulation of the growing sector and maximize its...
No changes in fuel surcharge on air fares

No changes in fuel surcharge on air fares

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
The government has decided to retain the fuel surcharge at its highest level for the year, leaving Filipinos dealing with...
UnionDigital Bank eyes high-frequency lending

UnionDigital Bank eyes high-frequency lending

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
The digital banking arm of Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines is moving toward high-frequency lending with shorter...
