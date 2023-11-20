LIST: Flights canceled on November 20

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of CebGo to and from Masbate have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA said shear line is affecting the eastern section of Visayas while northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

Here are the canceled flights as of 7 a.m.,, Monday:

CebGo (DG)

DG 6177 - Manila to Masbate

DG 6178 - Masbate to Manila

— Rosette Adel