^

Business

LIST: Flights canceled on November 19

Philstar.com
November 19, 2023 | 6:24pm
LIST: Flights canceled on November 19
Rain drops on airplane window taken on Sept. 1, 2023.
Philstar.com / Rosette Adel

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Sunday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of CebGo to and from Masbate; Naga, Camarines Sur and Siargao have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

The state weather bureau on Sunday reported  a low pressure area , “amihan,” and a shear line will bring rain showers to some parts of the country.

  • DG 6177 - Manila to Masbate
  • DG 6178 -Masbate to Manila
  • DG 611 - Manila to Naga
  • DG 6118 - Naga to Manila
  • DG 6839 - Manila to Siargao
  • DG 6840 - Siargao to Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.

— Rosette Adel

vuukle comment

CEBGO

MIAA

NAIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
OFW savers declining in last 14 years

OFW savers declining in last 14 years

By Jeremaiah M. Opiniano | 1 day ago
The number of overseas Filipino workers who save amounts from their foreign remittance incomes has been plummeting for the...
Business
fbtw

It’s lonely at the top (Part 2)

By Francis J. Kong | 19 hours ago
Yesterday, I presented the story of a lonely religious leader on his dying bed. Today, I will tell the story of a lonely pastor and his ongoing feud with his “music leader.” They cannot get along.
Business
fbtw
Current account deficit seen to narrow this year

Current account deficit seen to narrow this year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The Philippines is seen booking a smaller current account deficit this year after hitting an all-time high last year on increased...
Business
fbtw
Radisson Hotel to launch Crown Regency in Panglao

Radisson Hotel to launch Crown Regency in Panglao

19 hours ago
Radisson Hotel Group is putting up a new hospitality landmark in Crown Regency Grand Paradise Resort Bohol, a five-star resort...
Business
fbtw

Leynes aims to bring TransCo to new heights

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Newly appointed National Transmission Corp. president and CEO Fortunato Leynes intends to guide the state-owned corporation to new heights in the coming years as he brings to the organization over four decades...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LRT-2 revenue nears 2019 level

LRT-2 revenue nears 2019 level

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
The Light Rail Transit Line 2 is close to recovering its pre-pandemic levels of ridership volume and ticket sales, having...
Business
fbtw
Philippines, Australia partner for fintech cooperation

Philippines, Australia partner for fintech cooperation

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The Philippines and Australia entered into a partnership to promote trade and investment across the financial technology sector,...
Business
fbtw
NEA sees improvement in Mindanao electrification

NEA sees improvement in Mindanao electrification

19 hours ago
The National Electrification Administration expects the electrification rate in Mindanao to improve following the successful...
Business
fbtw

Century Properties earns 13 percent more in nine months

19 hours ago
Century Properties Group Inc. maintained a solid financial performance in the first nine months of 2023 as it recorded a net income of P1.3 billion, a 13 percent growth from P1.1 billion in the same period in 2...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with