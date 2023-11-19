LIST: Flights canceled on November 19

Rain drops on airplane window taken on Sept. 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Sunday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of CebGo to and from Masbate; Naga, Camarines Sur and Siargao have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

The state weather bureau on Sunday reported a low pressure area , “amihan,” and a shear line will bring rain showers to some parts of the country.

DG 6177 - Manila to Masbate

DG 6178 -Masbate to Manila

DG 611 - Manila to Naga

DG 6118 - Naga to Manila

DG 6839 - Manila to Siargao

DG 6840 - Siargao to Manila

— Rosette Adel