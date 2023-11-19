^

Business

Leynes aims to bring TransCo to new heights

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
November 19, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Newly appointed National Transmission Corp. (TransCo) president and CEO Fortunato Leynes intends to guide the state-owned corporation to new heights in the coming years as he brings to the organization over four decades of extensive experience in the power industry.

Under Leynes’ leadership, TransCo is looking forward to achieving its goal of becoming a recognized leader and innovator in the power sector.

“I would like to thank President Marcos, Secretary Raphael Lotilla, and the TransCo board for their trust and confidence in appointing me to this role of leading the company. I will commit myself to bringing TransCo to new heights with the best of my ability,” Leynes said.

“When the job was offered to me, it was for the nation. It is really for the good and welfare of the electric power industry and, eventually, the whole country as well,” he further said.

Leynes brings with him over 40 years of extensive experience in all facets of the power industry – including generation, transmission, distribution, and supply.

He has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to the energy sector, having received awards and accolades, both locally and internationally.

Notable among these honors are the 2014 Outstanding Electrical Engineer of the Philippines award from the Philippine Professional Regulation Commission, the Excellence Award for Publication and Rating from Nigeria, and the 2018 Thomasian Engineer Hall of Fame Award from the University of Santo Tomas, his alma mater.

TransCo is a government-owned-and-controlled corporation operating under the DOE.

It is the owner of the country’s power transmission assets, which is managed and operated by the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines under a congressional franchise and a concession agreement.

As the administrator of the feed-in tariff allowance (FIT-All) fund, TransCo is also mandated to ensure that the fund is sufficient to pay all renewable energy producers regularly.

vuukle comment

TRANSCO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
APEC finance chiefs agree to grow economies with eye on sustainability

APEC finance chiefs agree to grow economies with eye on sustainability

By Beiyi Seow | 4 days ago
Leaders of Asia-Pacific economies want to boost output with an eye on issues like reducing inequality and protecting the environment,...
Business
fbtw
OFW savers declining in last 14 years

OFW savers declining in last 14 years

By Jeremaiah M. Opiniano | 16 hours ago
The number of overseas Filipino workers who save amounts from their foreign remittance incomes has been plummeting for the...
Business
fbtw
MIF new rules

MIF new rules

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Government released recently the revised implementing rules of the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) and as expected, opinions...
Business
fbtw
Few firms ready for AI shift &ndash; study

Few firms ready for AI shift – study

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Barely one in five Philippine organizations are ready to deploy technologies that utilize artificial intelligence, but nearly...
Business
fbtw
World Bank lends $500 million for Philippines climate resilience projects

World Bank lends $500 million for Philippines climate resilience projects

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The World Bank has approved a $500-million credit line to prepare the Philippines, particularly its schools and health facilities,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LRT-2 revenue nears 2019 level

LRT-2 revenue nears 2019 level

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Light Rail Transit Line 2 is close to recovering its pre-pandemic levels of ridership volume and ticket sales, having...
Business
fbtw
Philippines, Australia partner for fintech cooperation

Philippines, Australia partner for fintech cooperation

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippines and Australia entered into a partnership to promote trade and investment across the financial technology sector,...
Business
fbtw

It’s lonely at the top (Part 2)

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Yesterday, I presented the story of a lonely religious leader on his dying bed. Today, I will tell the story of a lonely pastor and his ongoing feud with his “music leader.” They cannot get along.
Business
fbtw
NEA sees improvement in Mindanao electrification

NEA sees improvement in Mindanao electrification

1 hour ago
The National Electrification Administration expects the electrification rate in Mindanao to improve following the successful...
Business
fbtw

Century Properties earns 13 percent more in nine months

1 hour ago
Century Properties Group Inc. maintained a solid financial performance in the first nine months of 2023 as it recorded a net income of P1.3 billion, a 13 percent growth from P1.1 billion in the same period in 2...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with