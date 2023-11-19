Leynes aims to bring TransCo to new heights

MANILA, Philippines — Newly appointed National Transmission Corp. (TransCo) president and CEO Fortunato Leynes intends to guide the state-owned corporation to new heights in the coming years as he brings to the organization over four decades of extensive experience in the power industry.

Under Leynes’ leadership, TransCo is looking forward to achieving its goal of becoming a recognized leader and innovator in the power sector.

“I would like to thank President Marcos, Secretary Raphael Lotilla, and the TransCo board for their trust and confidence in appointing me to this role of leading the company. I will commit myself to bringing TransCo to new heights with the best of my ability,” Leynes said.

“When the job was offered to me, it was for the nation. It is really for the good and welfare of the electric power industry and, eventually, the whole country as well,” he further said.

Leynes brings with him over 40 years of extensive experience in all facets of the power industry – including generation, transmission, distribution, and supply.

He has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to the energy sector, having received awards and accolades, both locally and internationally.

Notable among these honors are the 2014 Outstanding Electrical Engineer of the Philippines award from the Philippine Professional Regulation Commission, the Excellence Award for Publication and Rating from Nigeria, and the 2018 Thomasian Engineer Hall of Fame Award from the University of Santo Tomas, his alma mater.

TransCo is a government-owned-and-controlled corporation operating under the DOE.

It is the owner of the country’s power transmission assets, which is managed and operated by the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines under a congressional franchise and a concession agreement.

As the administrator of the feed-in tariff allowance (FIT-All) fund, TransCo is also mandated to ensure that the fund is sufficient to pay all renewable energy producers regularly.