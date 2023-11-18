^

Mining groups, government team up to advance Philippines mineral industry

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
November 18, 2023 | 12:00am
The pact was formalized under a memorandum of understanding to operationalize a P280-million US-funded technical assistance for the Partnership for Sustainable Development and Investment in Mineral Extraction and Processing, spearheaded by the University of the Philippines Public Administration Foundation (UPPAF).
MANILA, Philippines — The government and mining groups have forged a multi-stakeholder pact to improve and maximize the competitiveness of the Philippines’ critical minerals sector to position the country as a major global value chain player in clean energy.

The pact was formalized under a memorandum of understanding to operationalize a P280-million US-funded technical assistance for the Partnership for Sustainable Development and Investment in Mineral Extraction and Processing, spearheaded by the University of the Philippines Public Administration Foundation (UPPAF).

The signatories include Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, Anti-Red Tape Authority director general Ernesto Perez, officials from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and Department of Finance (DOF), the Philippine Nickel Industry Association (PNIA), the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (COMP), and Enrico Basilio, chief of party of USAID’s Regulatory Reform Support Program for National Development Project.

The partnership agreement is a comprehensive program to help establish the Philippines’ positioning as a major global value chain player in the clean energy sector by maximizing the country’s mineral potential and increasing value addition through mineral processing.

DOF undersecretary for fiscal policy and monitoring Karlo Fermin Adriano said the critical minerals like nickel have untapped potential that can boost national economic development.

“We’re exporting around $1 billion   of nickel and if we actually do some processing, we estimated that you can increase that value to around $15 billion to $20 billion, which is 15   to 20 percent more,” he said.

PNIA chairman Antonio Co said the nickel industry association is grateful to be invited as a partner and collaborator in accelerating the development and advancement of the Philippines’ critical minerals sector as this would also enhance consultation mechanisms between the government and the private sector.

