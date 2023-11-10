^

TRO delays NGCP's grid expansion

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
November 10, 2023 | 12:17pm
TRO delays NGCP's grid expansion
Stock image of power lines
The STAR / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) is facing a delay in the completion of one of its power grid expansion projects due to a temporary restraining order (TRO) that has been imposed on the construction of the Cebu-Magdugo 230-kilovolt (kV) line.
 
NGCP said that the Cebu-Magdugo 230-kilovolt (kV) line is crucial for both the Cebu-Negros-Panay Stage 3 (CNP3) and the full operation of the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP).

The expected completion date for CNP3 was initially set for October this year.

The TRO, issued on September 11, was in response to a petition filed by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA). TIEZA's complaint stemmed from the fact that two tower sites of the transmission project fall within their property, where they plan to develop a golf course.

While NGCP had secured a writ of possession for the property as of October 2022, the TRO forced them to stop any project-related activities around tower 111 and the associated sections of towers 110 - 112.

On September 26, NGCP submitted its response to the petition for certiorari to the Supreme Court, and is waiting for a decision from the highest court.

Completing the Cebu-Magdugo 230kV line is vital for maximizing the 450 megawatts (MW) power transfer from the MVIP on the Visayas side.

NGCP explained how crucial the projects are for the power grid and economic growth, emphasizing potential impacts on communities and businesses due to delays.

“NGCP’s projects are all critical for improving the power grid and boosting economic development. Hindering the completion of these critical infrastructures will not just affect NGCP, but the communities and businesses affected by these delays," the NGCP said in a statement.

"We are appealing to our stakeholders – we share the same goal of pushing for progress. Energy stability is critical to economic progress. We need your support to expedite and make it happen,” it added.

The MVIP, connecting Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao grids, and the CNP3 are recognized as Energy Projects of National Significance (EPNS). Both projects contribute to economic development by ensuring stable power transmission services and enabling the sharing of energy resources.

NGCP initially applied for the implementation of the MVIP with the Energy Regulatory Commission in April 2017, receiving approval in July 2017, with a total project cost of P51.3 billion.

The MVIP comprises a 184-circuit-kilometer High-Voltage Direct Current submarine transmission line connecting Mindanao and Visayas power grids. It has a transfer capacity of 450 MW, which can expand to as much as 900 MW.

Currently, the MVIP's transfer capacity stands at 270 MW.

ELECTRICITY

NATIONAL GRID CORP. OF THE PHILIPPINES (NGCP)

POWER

TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER
