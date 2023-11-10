^

Business

Batik Air to offer daily flights between Kuala Lumpur, Manila

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
November 10, 2023 | 8:09am
File photo of Batik Air aircraft
MIAA / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Another airline is set to join the Philippines’ gateway.

The Manila International Airport Authority on Thursday reported that beginning December 1, Malaysian-based Batik Air (OD) is set to operate daily flights between Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Manila.

For its daily flights, flight OD 510 will arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 at 2:50 a.m. while its flight OD 511 will depart from the same terminal at 5 a.m.

The MIAA made the announcement as it welcomed both Batik Air and Greater Bay Airlines which is also scheduled to operate flights to and from NAIA.

Greater Bay Airlines (HB) earlier announced that it is serving flights between Hong Kong and Manila five days a week, starting November 9.

Its flight HB 231 will arrive at the NAIA Terminal 3 at 2 a.m., and flight HB 232 will depart from NAIA Terminal 3 at 3 a.m.

“We are pleased to welcome Greater Bay Airlines and Batik Air to NAIA’s growing roster of air carriers. This expansion reflects our commitment to providing passengers with an even broader range of travel options,” MIAA Officer-in-Charge Bryan Co said in a release.

The addition of Great Bay Airlines and Batik Air comes after the launch of HK Express offering direct flights between Hong Kong and Manila on October 17 and United Airlines’ nonstop flights connecting Manila with San Francisco on October 30.

Batik Air and Great Bay Airlines’ operations in the country brings the total number of air carriers hosted by NAIA to 48. Of these, 42 international airlines are serving 57 international destinations, according to MIAA.

MIAA’s Co said that the agency eyes to further diversify its airline roster amid the increased demand for international flight services.

“Apart from expanding the range of destinations for Filipinos and international guests flying to and from NAIA, we also seek to diversify our airline roster, ultimately benefiting passengers who will have access to more affordable and competitive air fares, as well as a wider array of flight options, including different departure times, various service classes, and potentially more convenient routes. This increased variety can better cater to individual preferences and needs,” Co said.

“We will continue to harmonize our procedures and coordination to enhance our capacity to accommodate even more carriers and flights and leverage the use of digital technologies to further this cause,” he added.

BATIK AIR

KUALA LUMPUR

MALAYSIA

MIAA
ICTSI continues profit streak in third quarter

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) is poised to end the year in the green after booking...
Sharing prosperity

By Boo Chanco | 8 hours ago
The folks at the Management Association of the Philippines are now talking about shared prosperity. This is not only timely; it is long overdue given our very unequal social structure.
Debt-to-GDP ratio eases closer to international threshold

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 8 hours ago
The country’s outstanding debt, as a share to the overall economy, is about to break below the internationally accepted...
Philippines wastes P7.2-billion worth of rice yearly

By Ian Laqui | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Rice Research Institute, the research and development arm of the Department of Agriculture, said that the country...
Philippines stocks rise as positive mood flows

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The local stock market continued its rally for the third straight day as investor sentiment was boosted by favorable trade...
Higher GDP growth boosts stock market

By Iris Gonzales | 8 hours ago
The Philippine stock market cheered the higher-than-expected economic growth for the third quarter as the benchmark Philippine...
ACEN earnings rise by 59 percent

By Richmond Mercurio | 8 hours ago
ACEN Corp. the energy platform of the Ayala Group, grew its earnings by more than half in the nine months ending September...
Monde CEO Soesanto bets big on meat alternative business

By Iris Gonzales | 8 hours ago
Monde Nissin CEO and majority shareholder Henry Soesanto said he and his family would provide financial support to the company’s...
GCash expands payments system

By Marianne Go | 8 hours ago
Ernest Cu, Globe president and CEO, is ending 2023 with a series of payments tieups that could see the Ayala-led telco improve...
