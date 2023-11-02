^

Greater Bay Airlines launches 'aggressive' flights to Hong Kong

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 2, 2023 | 1:04pm
Greater Bay Airlines launches 'aggressive' flights to Hong Kong
Beginning November 8, 2023, Greater Bay Airlines will fly five times a week between Manila and Hong Kong on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with an all-economy configuration
Greater Bay Airlines / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Greater Bay Airlines will be launching a scheduled service flying to and from Hong Kong.

Beginning November 8, Greater Bay Airlines will fly five times a week between Manila and Hong Kong on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with an all-economy configuration.

Flights to Hong Kong will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays to Sundays at 3 a.m. (arriving in Hong Kong at 5:10 a.m.) while flights back to Manila are on Mondays and Wednesdays to Saturdays at 11:50 p.m. (arriving in Manila at 2 a.m. the following day).

The airline recognizes Hong Kong as a major commercial and business center in the Asia Pacific region, attracting tourists who love shopping, dining, arts, culture and entertainment.

Related: Hong Kong to give away free dining vouchers to tourists

Many Filipinos also work and live in Hong Kong, which serves as a transit point to cities in Mainland China.

Greater Bay Airlines will mark the service launch with several promotions for different customer groups like trade organization staff, group travelers and overseas Filipino workers in Hong Kong.

Roundtrip tickets out of Manila will start at $50 (P2,830), not inclusive of applicable taxes and fuel surcharges.

The Hong Kong-based airline has been operating flights to Bangkok, Taipei, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka and Ho Chi Minh City since July 2022.

RELATED: Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong are top destinations for Pinoys

