^

Business

Ayala logistics unit earns P354 million

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
November 5, 2023 | 12:00am
Ayala logistics unit earns P354 million
This undated file photo shows the inside of Technofreeze, a cold storage facility acquired by AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. in April 2021.
ALLHC / Released

MANILA, Philippines — AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC), the logistics arm of Ayala Land Inc., recorded a net income of P354 million in the nine months to September.

This is 37 percent lower compared to the P565 million registered in the same period last year.

Consolidated revenues reached P2.1 billion, also down compared to P2.8 billion a year ago.

The company, however, said domestic demand for industrial lots remains strong with sales reservations totaling P1.4 billion during the period, 10 percent higher than last year’s numbers.

Warehouse leasing recorded P510 million in revenues, a two percent decline versus last year, due to lower average occupancy during the period.

This is mainly attributed to the facilities upgrade in ALogis Calamba, which was completed and leased at the end of the second quarter. ALLHC successfully tenanted a total of 51,000 square meters in ALogis Calamba to logistics companies in May and September of this year.

vuukle comment

AYALALAND LOGISTICS HOLDINGS CORP.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Japan PM unveils $113 billion stimulus as poll numbers slump

Japan PM unveils $113 billion stimulus as poll numbers slump

By Hiroshi Hiyama | 2 days ago
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a stimulus package worth more than $100 billion on Thursday as he tries to...
Business
fbtw
Oil rollback expected on November 7

Oil rollback expected on November 7

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Motorists can expect lower oil prices on Tuesday, November 7.
Business
fbtw
Peso drifts into 55:$1 territory as dollar slips

Peso drifts into 55:$1 territory as dollar slips

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The peso rebounded strongly yesterday, briefly bouncing back to the 55 to $1 level, as currencies in the region strengthened...
Business
fbtw
Philippines to lead ASEAN in economic growth

Philippines to lead ASEAN in economic growth

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The Philippines will emerge as the fastest growing economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations despite an expected...
Business
fbtw
ANZ: BSP to hike rates further, pause next year

ANZ: BSP to hike rates further, pause next year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may lift key policy rates by another 25 basis points this month after an off-cycle 25-basis-point...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
IBPAP, SEIPI partner to boost exports

IBPAP, SEIPI partner to boost exports

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines and the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines...
Business
fbtw
Uplifting the lives of OFWs

Uplifting the lives of OFWs

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
The war between Israel and Hamas has once again highlighted the difficulties and challenges that overseas Filipino workers...
Business
fbtw
Enhancing rice farming in Philippines

Enhancing rice farming in Philippines

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has the potential to reap significant benefits from adopting the System of Rice Intensification, a modern...
Business
fbtw
Aboitiz Equity profit down 16 percent in 9 months

Aboitiz Equity profit down 16 percent in 9 months

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc.,  the Cebu-based conglomerate, reported a consolidated net income of P18 billion in...
Business
fbtw
First Gen, Silliman University ink new RE supply deal

First Gen, Silliman University ink new RE supply deal

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Lopez-led First Gen Corp. has inked a new three-year retail electricity contract with Silliman University.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with