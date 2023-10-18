Eastern Communications launches new threat detector

MANILA, Philippines — As the Philippines struggles to deal with data breaches, Eastern Communications has brought in a cybersecurity solution that promises to detect and block even the most advanced and complex threat.

Eastern Communications has introduced Sophos Central Intercept X Advanced (CIXA) to the market, expanding its menu of cybersecurity products available to enterprises.

CIXA serves as a cloud-based security platform that can protect organizations from cyberattacks.

The solution combines advanced endpoint detection and response with anti-malware protection to spot cybersecurity vulnerabilities and block malicious attempts. Likewise, it employs machine learning, allowing it to understand new forms of threats and risks.

According to Eastern Communications vice president and head of product and innovation Edsel Paglinawan, CIXA offer benefits for businesses of all sizes. He said that CIXA can prevent data breaches, phishing e-mails, malware infection and ransomware attacks.

The solution also provides real-time response to assist targets block cyberattacks.

“With CIXA, businesses of all sizes can guarantee a more proactive threat prevention, advanced malware protection, scalability and flexibility toward cyber resilience,” Paglinawan said.

Likewise, CIXA can be synchronized with existing cloud, mobile, network and wireless systems, requiring less cost on the part of the customer, as the solution demands no new hardware.

Citing data from Kroll, Eastern Communications said that 75 percent of organizations here in the Philippines suffered a cybersecurity threat in 2022. This number exceeds the regional average of 59 percent, making it necessary for companies to raise their cyberdefenses.

Experts also warn that criminal groups will just keep on developing new methods to compromise or steal data. In the Philippines, most of the security risks are traced to malware and phishing.