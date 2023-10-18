^

Business

Eastern Communications launches new threat detector

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
October 18, 2023 | 12:00am
Eastern Communications launches new threat detector
According to Eastern Communications vice president and head of product and innovation Edsel Paglinawan, CIXA offer benefits for businesses of all sizes. He said that CIXA can prevent data breaches, phishing e-mails, malware infection and ransomware attacks.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — As the Philippines struggles to deal with data breaches, Eastern Communications has brought in a cybersecurity solution that promises to detect and block even the most advanced and complex threat.

Eastern Communications has introduced Sophos Central Intercept X Advanced (CIXA) to the market, expanding its menu of cybersecurity products available to enterprises.

CIXA serves as a cloud-based security platform that can protect organizations from cyberattacks.

The solution combines advanced endpoint detection and response with anti-malware protection to spot cybersecurity vulnerabilities and block malicious attempts. Likewise, it employs machine learning, allowing it to understand new forms of threats and risks.

According to Eastern Communications vice president and head of product and innovation Edsel Paglinawan, CIXA offer benefits for businesses of all sizes. He said that CIXA can prevent data breaches, phishing e-mails, malware infection and ransomware attacks.

The solution also provides real-time response to assist targets block cyberattacks.

“With CIXA, businesses of all sizes can guarantee a more proactive threat prevention, advanced malware protection, scalability and flexibility toward cyber resilience,” Paglinawan said.

Likewise, CIXA can be synchronized with existing cloud, mobile, network and wireless systems, requiring less cost on the part of the customer, as the solution demands no new hardware.

Citing data from Kroll, Eastern Communications said that 75 percent of organizations here in the Philippines suffered a cybersecurity threat in 2022. This number exceeds the regional average of 59 percent, making it necessary for companies to raise their cyberdefenses.

Experts also warn that criminal groups will just keep on developing new methods to compromise or steal data. In the Philippines, most of the security risks are traced to malware and phishing.

vuukle comment

CYBERSECURITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Most Asian markets rise as Biden prepares for Middle East trip

Most Asian markets rise as Biden prepares for Middle East trip

9 hours ago
Asian markets mostly rose Tuesday and oil was subdued as Joe Biden prepared for a trip to the Middle East aimed at preventing...
Business
fbtw
China saw moderate Q3 growth as hurdles persist

China saw moderate Q3 growth as hurdles persist

1 day ago
China’s economy is expected to have seen moderate growth in the third quarter, according to an AFP survey ahead of data...
Business
fbtw
PSEi tumbles as Israel-Hamas conflict fears grow

PSEi tumbles as Israel-Hamas conflict fears grow

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Local stocks plunged below the 6,200 level anew yesterday as investors continued to monitor the ongoing conflict between Israel...
Business
fbtw
Gasoline price to hike on October 17

Gasoline price to hike on October 17

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The price adjustment ends the three-week consecutive price rollback for gasoline.
Business
fbtw
Green jobs needed for shift to low carbon economy &ndash; ADB

Green jobs needed for shift to low carbon economy – ADB

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Asia-Pacific countries should prepare their workforce for green jobs as the region transitions to a low-carbon economy by...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Wars as headwinds and economic opportunities&rsquo;

‘Wars as headwinds and economic opportunities’

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 hour ago
Wars are world-shaking events to participants: glory to winners and destruction to losers.
Business
fbtw
BIR eyes QR code tracker to spot illicit cigarettes

BIR eyes QR code tracker to spot illicit cigarettes

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue will establish a digital track and trace system that even the public can use to spot whether...
Business
fbtw
Policies needed to close digital divide &ndash; DTI

Policies needed to close digital divide – DTI

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
In response to the need to equip the future workforce with essential artificial intelligence skills, the Department of Trade...
Business
fbtw
German firms account for 80 percent of BOI-approved foreign investments

German firms account for 80 percent of BOI-approved foreign investments

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
German firms have expressed strong interest in investing in the Philippines as they account for the bulk of the foreign investments...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with