MPA secures certification to train EEC professionals

MPA has been certified by the Department of Energy (DOE) as a recognized training institution under the Government Energy Management Program (GEMP).

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco Power Academy (MPA), the energy education provider unit of Manila Electric Co., has secured certification from the government to train energy efficiency and conservation (EEC) professionals.

MPA has been certified by the Department of Energy (DOE) as a recognized training institution under the Government Energy Management Program (GEMP).

The GEMP seeks to reduce the government’s monthly consumption of electricity and petroleum products through the adoption of energy efficiency and conservation practices.

The program covers all government agencies and their components, government-owned and controlled corporations, local government units, and state universities and colleges.

MPA, as a recognized training institution, is now authorized to conduct the prescribed capability-building trainings for EEC professionals, in accordance with DOE-issued GEMP guidelines.

“We, at Meralco Power Academy, are dedicated to empowering EEC professionals with the skills and proficiency needed to navigate our rapidly changing power industry. We commit to upholding the highest standards in our capacity-building programs by leveraging Meralco’s 120 years of experience and energy expertise,” MPA president Nixon Hao said.

“Being recognized as an RTI (recognized training institution) under the Government Energy Management Program cements our commitment to support the government’s push to promote energy efficiency and conservation,” Hao said.

MPA was certified as the first recognized training institution under Republic Act 11285 or the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Law, allowing it to offer training and certifications for energy managers and energy auditors in the country.

Among the key responsibilities of recognized training institutions are ensuring that the adoption and adherence to the training module for EEC professionals under GEMP, as well as guarantee that all training graduates are qualified to become GEMP EEC professionals by conducting a thorough assessment of the eligibility of training applicants.

Further, recognized training institutions are mandated to observe quality, fairness, and professionalism throughout the training and evaluation.

They must also demonstrate full compliance with all the requirements under the EEC Act, EEC implementing rules and regulations, and all other policies governing the training and development of professionals in the country.

MPA since 2015 has been at the forefront of energy education, training over 1,000 energy management and audit professionals from over 400 companies across various industries.

It actively advocates energy efficiency and renewable energy programs leveraging Meralco’s 120 years of energy expertise.