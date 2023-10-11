^

Meralco to raise power rates this October

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 11, 2023 | 6:29pm
This picture shows Meralco's electric meter.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) will increase power rates in October, the corporation announced on Wednesday.

Meralco will increase rates to P0.4201 per kilowatt hour (kWh) bringing the overall rate for a typical household to P11.8198 per kWh this month from P11.3997 per kWh in September. 

For households using 200 kWh, this change results in an approximately P84 increase in their overall electricity bill.

Meralco attributed the increase to higher fuel costs which made power supply generators spike in charges.

According to Meralco, the generation charge increased by P0.3015 to P7.1267 per KwH from P6.8252 last month due to higher charges from Independent Power Producer and Power Supply Agreements.
 

