Customer service communications

In recent months, the tourism industry has been experiencing a remarkable recovery, both on the local and global scale, with leisure travel regaining its momentum after the pandemic-induced slowdown.

According to the latest data from United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), international tourism continued to recover as arrival numbers reached 84 percent of pre-pandemic levels between January and July this year. The Middle East, Europe, and Africa led the global sector’s rebound, with Middle East arrivals even exceeding 2019 levels by 20 percent.

In the Philippines, the Department of Tourism also reached a significant milestone, as tourism arrivals in the Philippines surpassed the four-million mark on September 29, positioning the country well on track to meet its full-year target of hosting 4.8 million international visitors.

Concurrently, there is growing interest in international travel among Filipinos. According to GrabAds’ SEA Travel Insights 2023 report, seven out of 10 have expressed a keen desire to travel abroad within the next year. The report also showed that 82 percent of Filipino leisure travelers actually plan to have more than two trips.

My family and I are among the many who have eagerly returned to the travel scene. We plan our trips meticulously months in advance, giving us ample time to iron out details and align our schedules with work commitments. Like many others, we utilize this planning approach to avoid, if not minimize, potential travel inconveniences that Filipino travelers encounter, such as flight delays and cancellations, as reported in the news.

I acknowledge the fact that the airline industry has grappled with a series of supply chain challenges, leading to flight disruptions that have understandably frustrated countless travelers.

However, it is imperative to emphasize that these disruptions, while industry-wide, have deeply personal consequences – especially for travelers who have business meetings, vacations, and significant life events affected.

On this note, allow me to share a personal experience. A few months back up to recently, I and my family received a series of emails from Philippine Airlines (PAL), informing us of sudden changes to our upcoming trip to Hong Kong – specifically, flight delays and earlier, changes to our seat assignments. In total, I received at least six emails.

While I appreciate the advance notice well ahead of our scheduled trip, I could not help but feel disappointed with how these changes were communicated, absent of any explanation for the alterations. The airline issued these advisories with a templated closing message: “We acknowledge the inconvenience this may cause to your travel plans.”

Without a clear explanation, I am left with more questions. Was the flight overbooked? Was there an issue with the aircraft assigned to our flight? Sadly, these information were unclear.

It dawned on me then – beyond the challenges associated with flight delays, cancellations, and other air travel issues, what aggravates an already frustrated traveler is the disappointing customer service communications they often encounter.

In terms of air travel, passengers frequently find themselves feeling helpless when confronted with sudden changes in business operations. In these crucial moments, it would be greatly valued if airlines could genuinely demonstrate consideration and mindfulness in their customer service communications.

Drawing from my decades of experience as a public communicator, I understand the significance of effectively communicating changes and developments to the customers and to the public. Throughout my career, I have learned the following points: 1) It is a basic to provide clear and concise explanations in order to help customers understand the situation and feel more in control; 2) Use language that convey empathy – acknowledge the inconvenience caused and show that their frustration is understandable, this will demonstrate that the company cares; 3) Offer solutions whenever possible – in cases of flight issues, these can be rebooking on earlier and or any alternative flight schedules. Responding immediately when customers reach out with questions or concerns exhibits commitment to help and resolve issues.

Service, at its core, is personal. Customer service communications should always be carried out with utmost consideration for those on the receiving end.

What might seem like routine or minor operational hiccups for service providers can carry a distinct significance or impact for customers. In the end, all customers simply seek quality service, and when challenges do arise, it is best that these issues are communicated with genuine consideration and empathy.

Good thing their PR and Comms group, through a former colleague in media – Cielo Villaluna, was able to somehow help ease the concern by explaining to me the reason for these changes when we could not get a clear view on why the changes.

I really wish airlines can stick to the original agreement and schedules contained in the tickets bought, ours was way back in April for a November trip, because changing it unilaterally adds unnecessary anxiety to what should have been otherwise a stress-free and relaxing trip.