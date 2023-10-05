^

Business

US poultry breeder eyes Philippine operations

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
October 5, 2023 | 12:00am
US poultry breeder eyes Philippine operations
Aviagen is considering  expanding its distribution network and setting up operations in the country amid insufficient supply for its products, its Asia-Pacific business manager Rafael Monleon said in a press briefing Monday evening.
File

MANILA, Philippines — Alabama-based poultry breeding company Aviagen Inc. is eyeing to set up operations in the Philippines as part of an agricultural technology trade mission with other US firms that are eyeing to invest in the country’s agriculture sector to help contribute to food security.

Aviagen is considering  expanding its distribution network and setting up operations in the country amid insufficient supply for its products, its Asia-Pacific business manager Rafael Monleon said in a press briefing Monday evening.

“We already have established customers over here that distribute our products. However, sometimes the availability in the supply of our products is insufficient. What we are considering is expanding our distribution networks, perhaps our own operation here. We are exploring possibilities on these,” he said.

Establishing operations in the country would allow the US firm to address supply gaps for quality breeder stock by injecting capacity and volume in the local market.

“The Philippine industry has a very vibrant poultry industry, it has been growing very well over all these years and there is a demand for quality broiler breeding stock, which is what our company specializes in,” Monleon said.

Currently, the US company is doing a feasibility study on its possible investment in the country.

“We do not have a timeline and what we are really doing is exploring the possibilities of entering this market  and continuing to support our current distributors,” the company official said.

Meanwhile, Northwest Missouri State University is also looking to set up an exchange program through scholarship grants.

“For us, education is not something that, it’s not like actual business. The power of knowledge is very important…When we look at the future, and where the Philippines is going, I think there is definitely going to be a strong return on investment on education. Our limitation is the cost and also the interest,” NMSU director Thomas Merlot said.

Aviagen and Northwest Missouri State University are among the 10 US firms that joined the agritech trade mission in Davao City and Manila from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.

“This agricultural technology trade mission injects innovation into this relationship, vastly expanding opportunities for Filipino farmers by connecting them to US technology solutions.  Indeed, many of these companies already contribute to Philippine food security and play a critical role in our growing agriculture partnership,” US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson said during the trade mission reception.

Agriculture cooperation is central to the US and Philippine economic partnership and trade, which the US Ambassador described as “strong, enduring, and growing.”

“Bilateral trade hit all-time highs in 2021 and 2022, and we are on track for another new record this year,” Carlson said.

The trade mission follows the five-day official visit of President Marcos to the US last May which yielded $1.3 billion in investment pledges with the potential to create 6,700 jobs.

FOOD

MARYKAY CARLSON

POULTRY
