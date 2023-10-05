Emirates to expand cargo business in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — One of the largest cargo airlines in the world wants to widen its presence in the Philippines to take advantage of booming e-commerce and recovering exports.

Emirates SkyCargo, the air freight division of Dubai-based carrier Emirates, wants to expand its coverage in the Philippines to improve its trade flow in the pandemic aftermath.

Emirates SkyCargo manager for the Philippines Amer Alzarooni said the firm intends to serve, in particular, exporters who demand special requirements for their shipment.

For one, Alzarooni said the Philippines is known for exporting tropical fruits, including bananas and pineapples that require temperature-controlled transit to ensure their freshness is preserved.

Emirates SkyCargo maintains cargo facilities that can handle even perishable items.

Alzarooni said that some importing economies like the European Union mandate its sources to comply with standards for facilitating products. Emirates SkyCargo hosts a pharmaceutical hub that is certified by the EU, allowing its clients to ship medical goods to Europe.

Further, Alzarooni said Emirates SkyCargo wants to capture clients from the e-commerce market in the Philippines, recognizing that the country grew its online market during the pandemic.

“The Philippines is undergoing a period of steady economic growth, leveraging its geographical advantage as a gateway between the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and the Americas,” Alzarooni said.

“With our vast network of over 140 destinations, Emirates SkyCargo is well-placed to support the Philippines with exports, transporting goods to all corners of the world,” he added.

On the other hand, Alzarooni said Emirates SkyCargo is based in a location that can connect to more than 140 destinations across six continents. At its site, the carrier can airlift products to at least two thirds of the global population within eight hours of flight.

From the Philippines, for instance, Emirates SkyCargo provides linkage to export markets such as the US.

Alzarooni said this could help Philippine exporters get additional buyers from importers on the other side of the world.

“With every new and unique destination added to our network, we improve trade flows and we generate new, reciprocal business opportunities that help strengthen global economies,” Alzarooni said.

Emirates SkyCargo manages a fleet of over 270 aircraft, 11 of which are dedicated for air cargo only.