^

Business

Philippines, China ink RMB 40 billion worth of projects

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
September 28, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 24 projects worth over RMB 40 billion to be undertaken by Chinese and Filipino firms, were signed at a recent China – Philippines trade promotion event, reflecting stronger economic and trade ties.

During the China (Fujian)-Philippines Joint Demonstration Zone for Economic Innovative Development and Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion Conference held at Conrad Hotel last Monday, 24 projects with a contract value of RMB 42.62 billion were signed by Filipino and Chinese firms.

Of the 24, nine projects valued at RMB 22.65 billion will involve the establishment of production bases and overseas warehouses for steel, photovoltaic, sanitary and aquatic products in the Philippines.

Nine other projects worth RMB 15.77 billion will cover petrochemicals, aquaculture, smart factories, hotels and commercial complexes to be implemented in China.

Three trade cooperation projects valued at RMB 4.2 billion would involve building materials, clothing, footwear and hats, and fruits.

The three remaining projects will mainly cover economic and trade cooperation between business associations and talent exchanges between colleges and universities.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said the economic and trade cooperation projects mark a significant step forward in the two countries’ economic relations.

He said China plays an important role in the country’s economic narrative, as it served as the Philippines’ primary source of imports and third biggest export destination last year.

Pascual also encouraged Philippine and Chinese firms  to increase their trade and investment activities as he highlighted the government’s recent economic reforms, as well as the country’s strategic geographical location, abundant natural resources, and young, skilled and tech-savvy workforce.

The trade promotion conference was organized by the Fujian Provincial Government and the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines to promote stronger economic ties between the Philippines and the province of Fujian.

The conference was also intended to provide a venue for Fujian and Philippine enterprises to explore networking opportunities and forge collaborations to benefit both sides.

vuukle comment

RMB
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Treasury rejects all bids for T-bonds

Treasury rejects all bids for T-bonds

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The government rejected all bids for the reissued three-year Treasury bonds it offered yesterday as investors demanded higher...
Business
fbtw
USDA cuts Philippines rice import forecast

USDA cuts Philippines rice import forecast

By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
The United States Department of Agriculture has slashed its forecast on Philippine rice imports due to the locally mandated...
Business
fbtw

Pension reform for private sector workers

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Reforming the pension system for workers in the private sector is long overdue. It is unfair that our officials made sure government workers get adequate pensions while doing nothing for those in the private se...
Business
fbtw

The ‘restrictive economic provisions’ in our history

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
If we go back to our economic history, the Philippine economy has been open to trade and foreign investment in a big way since American colonial times, especially after 1909.
Business
fbtw
BPI eyes P5 billion via bond float

BPI eyes P5 billion via bond float

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands is set to raise at least P5 billion via its return to the domestic debt market to...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SEC to scrutinize ownership data

SEC to scrutinize ownership data

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission will scrutinize ownership data in companies to help curb corruption in the government...
Business
fbtw
AboitizPower, Vivant, Vena Energy to put up Northern Samar wind project

AboitizPower, Vivant, Vena Energy to put up Northern Samar wind project

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Aboitiz Power Corp. is teaming up with Singapore-based Vena Energy and Cebu-based Vivant Energy Corp. to put up a 206-megawatt...
Business
fbtw

Sustainable progress through responsible mining

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
As the fifth most mineralized country in the world, the Philippines’ vast wealth of resources offers an extraordinary opportunity for mining to emerge as a catalyst for economic growth.
Business
fbtw

NGCP sees Batangas-Mindoro link completed 2 years ahead of schedule

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines has committed to fast-track the completion of the Batangas-Mindoro interconnection, with the project now expected to be finished two years ahead of its original schedule,...
Business
fbtw
CREC to boost Clark power supply

CREC to boost Clark power supply

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. is set to boost the power needs of Clark as it enters into a partnership with Clark Electric...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with