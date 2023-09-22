Sun Life’s new mutual fund to potentially offer dividend payouts

MANILA, Philippines — Understanding the Filipinos’ need for investment options with potential monthly dividend payouts, Sun Life Asset Management Company Inc. (SLAMCI) has launched a new fund called Sun Life Prosperity World Income Fund (SLP WIF).

A peso-denominated feeder fund, SLP WIF was designed to help clients make the most of their investing journey in two ways. First, SLP WIF will maximize their Philippine Pesos’ potential by investing it in a Target Fund managed by BlackRock, one of the world’s largest asset management companies.

The fund’s composition adjusts according to market conditions, allowing investors to take advantage of investment opportunities.

The adaptive reallocation to a variety of asset classes worldwide maximizes potential earnings, then enabling the fund to potentially pay out monthly cash dividends to investors.

With SLP WIF, clients can enjoy the returns of their investment in the short term, while still maintaining their capital for the long term.

SLP WIF is ideal for clients eager to diversify their financial portfolio or avail of investment opportunities abroad who are less worried by market volatility which can affect the value of their investments. Initial investments start at only P10,000 while additional investments start at only P1,000.

“SLP WIF’s launch comes at an ideal time, with the re-energized global economy and the Filipinos’ revitalized appreciation for investing. We’re excited for clients to discover how this fund can be an ideal addition to their existing investments,” SLAMCI president Gerald Bautista said.

“After all, SLP WIF was created with their needs at the core.”

Those who wish to learn more about SLP WIF may visit https://sunlife.co/WIF. Meanwhile, those ready to open a SLP WIF account may connect with their Sun Life mutual funds advisor or connect with one at www.sunlife.co/InvestmentsAdvisor.