Mober sets sights on EV expansion

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
September 10, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Logistics services provider Mober has set its sights on aggressively expanding its electric vehicle fleet, with a plan of rolling out 500 units by 2025.

The Manila-based third-party delivery service company has augmented its capability to offer sustainable delivery solutions following the expansion of its fleet with 30 new six-wheeler electric trucks and four three-wheelers.

Mober now has a total of 60 vehicles composed of 39 e-trucks, 17 e-vans, and four three-wheelers with its recent fleet enhancement.

The company, which aims to be the leading green logistics delivery provider in Southeast Asia, targets to end the year with a fleet of 100 electric vans and trucks, and eventually reach 500 units within the next two years.

“Our unwavering dedication to merging efficiency with sustainability is evident in our aggressive push for electric vehicles. With each addition to our fleet, we’re not merely growing – we’re leading a shift towards a more sustainable Philippine logistics landscape,” Mober CEO Dennis Ng said.

Mober said it is well-positioned to pioneer electric vehicle deployment in the Philippines.

Earlier this year, Mober increased its dedicated fleet for IKEA Philippines.

The strategic partnership, along with the recent expansion of its fleet, positions the company as a valuable partner to prominent multinational fast-moving consumer goods firms such as Unilever Philippines and Nestlé Philippines.

Mober said it is also commencing a pilot delivery program with the largest chain of coffee shops in the world.

To support its sustainable goals, Mober is also finalizing a loan application with Landbank and the Development Bank of the Philippines.

Both institutions are advocates of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act which encourages the adoption of electric vehicles in the Philippines.

“We aim to be synonymous with green logistics. When businesses contemplate eco-friendly delivery solutions, Mober should invariably be their first thought,” Ng said.

Established in July 2015, Mober’s team is currently composed of 80 people, including delivery drivers.

