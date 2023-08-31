^

Business

SEC to issue new guidelines on reportorial penalties

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
August 31, 2023 | 12:00am
SEC to issue new guidelines on reportorial penalties
Photo shows of a women working at home.
Free-Photos via Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will soon issue new guidelines that will impose higher penalties on companies for non-compliance with reportorial requirements.

These proposed fines and penalties are around 90 percent higher than the existing scale, the SEC said.

Under the proposed guidelines to be issued by the SEC, the late filing of reportorial requirements by domestic stock and non-stock corporations with retained earnings of less than P100,000 shall be at a base amount of P5,000 for the first offense, which will increase up to P9,000 for the fifth offense. There will also be a P1,000 monthly fine for every month of the continuing violation.

On the other hand, the SEC said “non-filing of reportorial requirements by both stock and non-stock corporations with retained earnings of less than P100,000 will incur fines amounting to P10,000 for the first offense up to P18,000 for the fifth offense alongside an additional monthly fine of P1,000 per month of the continuing violation.”

Last April, the SEC released for public comment the draft memorandum circular that contained the proposed scales of fines and penalties for late and non-submission of a corporation’s reportorial requirements.

Against this backdrop, the SEC urged delinquent corporations and associations to participate in its amnesty program which will run until the end of September.

Registration with the SEC marks the first step toward legitimately setting up a corporation in the Philippines, SEC chairperson Emilio Aquino said.

“The SEC Amnesty Program is a chance for corporations and associations to get a fresh start in their compliance with reportorial requirements, so they continue to enjoy the benefits and privileges of being a registered corporation,” he said.

Corporations, he said, duties and responsibilities in order to maintain a good standing with the SEC, including compliance with reportorial requirements provided under Republic Act 11232, or the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines (RCC).

Over the years, the SEC said numerous companies have fallen behind in submitting their annual reports. Such non-compliance has led to many companies incurring hefty fines and penalties, with some having their registrations suspended or revoked for continued failure to comply.

Non-compliant and suspended or revoked corporations lose the benefits and privileges tied to being a duly registered business with the SEC, effectively affecting overall activity in the corporate sector.

To encourage compliance, the SEC, through memorandum circular no. 2, Series of 2023, launched an amnesty program that gives corporations a chance at a clean slate.

Thus, non-compliant and suspended or revoked corporations that failed to file their general information sheet (GIS), annual financial statement (AFS), and compliance with SEC memorandum circular no. 28, Series of 2020, can settle their fines and penalties at a lower cost, while regaining their good standing with the SEC, the agency said.

Under the amnesty program, non-compliant corporations need only to pay P5,000 for failure to submit their GIS, AFS, or MC 28 report, regardless of the number of years of non-submission. Suspended or revoked corporations will pay only half of their total fines and penalties, plus the petition to lift the order of suspension/revocation fee of P3,060, subject to the submission of additional documents.

Some companies have already completed their amnesty applications and reclaimed their good standing and/or corporate registration with the SEC.

vuukle comment

SEC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
GCash to begin collecting P5 cash-in fee in Q4

GCash to begin collecting P5 cash-in fee in Q4

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
E-wallet giant GCash will start charging a convenience fee of P5 for every time a user cashes in from its major partners Bank...
Business
fbtw
Metrobank sets transaction limit

Metrobank sets transaction limit

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 3 days ago
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. is set to impose a cumulative daily limit on certain transactions via its app and online banking...
Business
fbtw
New financing deals with Japan eyed

New financing deals with Japan eyed

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippines will look into new financing frameworks, through private capital mobilization, with the Japanese government...
Business
fbtw
BIR collections hit P273 billion in July

BIR collections hit P273 billion in July

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue increased its tax collections by nearly 40 percent to P273 billion in July as it ramps up enforcement...
Business
fbtw
Cautious optimism as local motorcycle makers post sales growth in H1

Cautious optimism as local motorcycle makers post sales growth in H1

10 hours ago
Local motorcycle manufacturers reported higher sales in the first half, all while staying cautiously optimistic as lingering...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;6% GDP growth attainable this year&rsquo;

‘6% GDP growth attainable this year’

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The economy can still attain the lower end of the government’s growth target of six percent this year, despite the slower...
Business
fbtw
BSP to monitor credit, equity exposures of small banks

BSP to monitor credit, equity exposures of small banks

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to closely monitor the credit and equity exposures of small banks to further strengthen...
Business
fbtw
PLDT to expand use of AI

PLDT to expand use of AI

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. is studying how it can use artificial intelligence for customer service and network expansion in preparation...
Business
fbtw
Motorcycle sales up 4.7% in Jan from July

Motorcycle sales up 4.7% in Jan from July

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Members of the Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association Inc., composed of Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha,...
Business
fbtw

DOTr to do bidding for NSCR, subway deals in Q4  

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Department of Transportation will start the bidding for the P281-billion contracts to manage the largest rail projects in the Philippines before the year ends.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with