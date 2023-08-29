ADB proposes projects to improve Baguio tourism

In a webinar, ADB urban development specialist Kyaw Thu said the multilateral lender has designed a loan project to promote tourism development and the city’s resilience through skills training and capacity building.

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is proposing the implementation of a project that will improve the productivity of tourism workers and the sector’s resilience in Baguio City.

In a webinar, ADB urban development specialist Kyaw Thu said the multilateral lender has designed a loan project to promote tourism development and the city’s resilience through skills training and capacity building.

“This city is one of the tourist attractions for the northern areas of the Philippines. However, there are a lot of, I would say, shocks and stresses,” he said, citing floods and landslides.

He said the proposed project will involve an enterprise-led network skills development, based on the Irish SkillNet program, which has been piloted with the Department of Tourism (DOT).

To access the fund, networks including tourism accommodation, food services, transport, farm tourism, tour operators, creative services and tour guides will have to submit applications to the DOT.

Participating firms will then nominate their workers and identify their priority training needs.

The ADB specialist said among the key areas to be prioritized for the skills training is climate change, natural hazards and overall resilience.

“This includes both adaptation and mitigation, lowering carbon footprint, emission reductions, waste management, waste reduction, energy efficiency etc.,” he said.

The project will also cover health and safety protocols training including on the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

In addition, the project will involve digital skills enhancement, as well as emergency response and business continuity planning.

“It is not just for climate or weather extreme related disruptions or disaster events, but also any other shocks and stresses including economic downturn,” Thu said.

At present, the ADB has various ongoing technical assistance in Baguio city on climate change, solid waste management, water sanitation and health.