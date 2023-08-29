^

Business

ADB proposes projects to improve Baguio tourism

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
August 29, 2023 | 12:00am
ADB proposes projects to improve Baguio tourism
In a webinar, ADB urban development specialist Kyaw Thu said the multilateral lender has designed a loan project to promote tourism development and the city’s resilience through skills training and capacity building.
Business World

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is proposing the implementation of a project that will improve the productivity of tourism workers and the sector’s resilience in Baguio City.

In a webinar, ADB urban development specialist Kyaw Thu said the multilateral lender has designed a loan project to promote tourism development and the city’s resilience through skills training and capacity building.

“This city is one of the tourist attractions for the northern areas of the Philippines. However, there are a lot of, I would say, shocks and stresses,” he said, citing floods and landslides.

He said the proposed project will involve an enterprise-led network skills development, based on the Irish SkillNet program, which has been piloted with the Department of Tourism (DOT).

To access the fund, networks including tourism accommodation, food services, transport, farm tourism, tour operators, creative services and tour guides will have to submit applications to the DOT.

Participating firms will then nominate their workers and identify their priority training needs.

The ADB specialist said among the key areas to be prioritized for the skills training is climate change, natural hazards and overall resilience.

“This includes both adaptation and mitigation, lowering carbon footprint, emission reductions, waste management, waste reduction, energy efficiency etc.,” he said.

The project will also cover health and safety protocols training including on the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

In addition, the project will involve digital skills enhancement, as well as emergency response and business continuity planning.

“It is not just for climate or weather extreme related disruptions or disaster events, but also any other shocks and stresses including economic downturn,” Thu said.

At present, the ADB has various ongoing technical assistance in Baguio city on climate change, solid waste management, water sanitation and health.

vuukle comment

ADB
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Metrobank sets transaction limit

Metrobank sets transaction limit

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. is set to impose a cumulative daily limit on certain transactions via its app and online banking...
Business
fbtw

Wounded tiger

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
China’s current economic problems should worry its neighbors, trading partners, and its rival super power, the United States. China, as a wounded tiger, is very dangerous.
Business
fbtw

Phoenix widens net loss in H1

By Richmond Mercurio | 3 days ago
Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. of Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy widened its losses in the first semester as lower volume sold during the period slashed revenues by more than half.
Business
fbtw
SEC revokes license of another lending firm

SEC revokes license of another lending firm

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has cracked down on another lending firm for unlawful debt collection practices.
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on August 28 due to &lsquo;Goring&rsquo;

LIST: Flights canceled on August 28 due to ‘Goring’

14 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday announced some domestic flights have been canceled due...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

IRRI puts up new rice breeding facility

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The International Rice Research Institute has inaugurated a rice breeding facility in Los Baños, Laguna to push for better production of the country’s staple food.
Business
fbtw

Making tax time easier

By Guimalyn B. Bobiles | 1 hour ago
The world is becoming more digital, and people are now engaged in a variety of virtual activities on a daily basis.
Business
fbtw
World Bank pushes development of digital skills

World Bank pushes development of digital skills

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
With demand for gig work expected to continue to increase in the future, governments are urged to implement programs for developing...
Business
fbtw
DOE: Natural gas development key to clean energy transition

DOE: Natural gas development key to clean energy transition

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The development of the Philippines' natural gas power generation facilities is vital for the country’s transition to...
Business
fbtw
More DUs urged to justify pass-through fuel charges

More DUs urged to justify pass-through fuel charges

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Several distribution utilities may face potential administrative penalties due to their non-compliance to the show cause orders...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with