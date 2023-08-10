^

Business

First Gen earnings up in H1

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
August 10, 2023 | 12:00am
First Gen earnings up in H1
Natural gas portfolio accounted for 63 percent of First Gen’s total consolidated revenues during the first half, while 34 percent came from EDC’s geothermal, wind, and solar plants.
File

MANILA, Philippines — First Gen Corp., the clean and renewable energy provider of the Lopez group, delivered higher earnings in the first half on the back of the strong contribution of unit Energy Development Corp. (EDC).

First Gen saw recurring earnings rise by 30 percent in the first semester to P9 billion from P7 billion in the same period last year.

The company said it was EDC that mainly delivered higher earnings during the period as a result of better operating income from higher electricity prices.

First Gen likewise benefited from higher interest income due to high yields from its internally generated cash.

Revenues of the company during the first half improved to P71 billion from last year’s P66 billion due to elevated natural gas and Wholesale Electricity Spot Market prices.

Natural gas portfolio accounted for 63 percent of First Gen’s total consolidated revenues during the first half, while 34 percent came from EDC’s geothermal, wind, and solar plants.

The remaining two percent came from the company’s hydro plants.

First Gen said geothermal power plants under EDC continued to enjoy higher sales and operating income as they benefited from higher electricity prices, while the 150-megawatt (MW) Burgos wind project benefited from a better wind regime this year.

vuukle comment

FIRST GEN CORP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Strong demand fattens SM Investments' H1 profit

Strong demand fattens SM Investments' H1 profit

7 hours ago
SM Investments Corp. saw its earnings grow in first half, thanks to “strong” consumer spending despite painfully...
Business
fbtw
Meralco announces lower power rates in August

Meralco announces lower power rates in August

10 hours ago
Customers of Manila Electric Co. can expect lower power bills in August after the company announced a downward adjustment...
Business
fbtw

BBM should visit Vietnam

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Since he loves to travel anyway, the President should visit Vietnam for as long as a week. It will be worth the taxpayer’s hard-earned money for the President to get a feel of how the war-torn country managed...
Business
fbtw
China reports sharpest drop in exports since 2020

China reports sharpest drop in exports since 2020

1 day ago
China last month suffered its biggest fall in exports for more than three years, official data showed yesterday, as the world’s...
Business
fbtw
More Filipinos went jobless, sought more working hours in June

More Filipinos went jobless, sought more working hours in June

15 hours ago
The proportion of unemployed Filipinos rose in June, while the quality of available jobs worsened, state statisticians reported...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Sports: A game changer for the economy  

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
Sports has an extraordinary ability to transcend beyond the courts and arenas; it has a direct impact on a country’s economy. Beyond the excitement of the crowd and the victories, sports can significantly influence...
Business
fbtw
SM Investments posts strong H1 income

SM Investments posts strong H1 income

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
SM Investments Corp., the listed conglomerate of the Sy Group, reported a strong first half net income of P36.5 billion, up...
Business
fbtw
Climate change impact hikes reinsurance cost

Climate change impact hikes reinsurance cost

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is seeing a 50 percent surge in the cost of reinsurance amid increased risk to natural calamities as climate...
Business
fbtw

AI and PR

By Ron Jabal | 1 hour ago
There has been a lot of buzz about artificial intelligence and its potential impact to everyday lives.
Business
fbtw

Microinsurance premiums grow by 22% to P3.2 billion in Q1

By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Filipinos are now more aware of the need for social protection as seen in the increase in insurance contributions from low-income people, reaching P3.2 billion in the first quarter.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with