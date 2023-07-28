^

Business

Cemex Philippines absorbs losses as headwinds roil in H1

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
July 28, 2023 | 11:19am
Cemex Philippines absorbs losses as headwinds roil in H1
Consolidated net sales in the first half retreated 15% to P9.1 billion, while sales in the second quarter declined 18% on an annual basis due to lower volumes and prices.
CEMEX Philippines Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Losses continued for Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc. as inflationary headwinds in the first half left sales and demand reeling. 

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday, CHP reported a net loss of P662 million in the first six months. The cement producer attributed the dismal performance to higher cost of sales and “challenging market conditions.” 

Consolidated net sales in the first half retreated 15% to P9.1 billion, while sales in the second quarter declined 18% on an annual basis due to lower volumes and prices.  

Domestic cement volumes plunged 17% year-on-year in the first half, due in part to anemic demand and tighter industry competition.

The cost of sales stood at 77.5% in the first half, owing to expensive fuel and power costs. 

Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization plunged 82% to P391 million in the first half. 

CHP indicated they were implementing an efficiency program in a bid to “counteract cost pressures” this year. 

“We are cautiously optimistic for the second half of the year, in light of decelerating inflation and the government’s continued roll-out of its infrastructure programs,” said Luis Franco, president and CEO of CHP.

“Even so, we expect to face challenging market conditions and cost pressures during the second half of 2023,” he added. 

Shares in CHP currently trade 1.83% down at P1.07 apiece as of 10:41 Friday morning.

vuukle comment

CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

PHILIPPINES INFLATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Are technocrats misleading us?

By Boo Chanco | 12 hours ago
To the credit of the President, he knows the challenges he must meet and he said so clearly in the first paragraph of his SONA last Monday.
Business
fbtw
Philippines still world&rsquo;s second biggest banana exporter

Philippines still world’s second biggest banana exporter

By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
The Philippines maintained its position as the second largest exporter of bananas last year despite lower shipments.
Business
fbtw
Asset sale of abolished state firms to raise P22 billion &nbsp;

Asset sale of abolished state firms to raise P22 billion  

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government expects to generate some P22 billion from the sale of assets of abolished state firms that could fund some...
Business
fbtw

McDonald’s Philippines renews partnership with DOLE

By Catherine Talavera | 12 hours ago
Fastfood chain McDonald’s Philippines has renewed its commitment to generating employment for Filipino students through its partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment.
Business
fbtw
AboitizPower posts higher income in H1

AboitizPower posts higher income in H1

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Fresh contributions from strategic investments fueled the earnings of Aboitiz Power Corp., surging by 79 percent to P17.8...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Retail prices rise slower in June

Retail prices rise slower in June

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
The growth in retail prices of goods in Metro Manila continued to ease in June mainly due to slower food price increases,...
Business
fbtw
Construction projects decline in Q4 last year

Construction projects decline in Q4 last year

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
The number of approved building permits and value of construction projects registered declines in the fourth quarter from...
Business
fbtw

Charting a path to success: Insights from resilient retailers at 29th NRCE

12 hours ago
Retail is a dynamic and resilient industry that has withstood various crises throughout time. While we cannot predict the future, retailers can certainly equip themselves to be prepared for what lies ahead.
Business
fbtw

DBP completes P1-billion interest subsidy for LGUs

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
The Development Bank of the Philippines has completed the disbursement of P1 billion in interest subsidy to local government units as part of the country’s pandemic recovery.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with