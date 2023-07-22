^

Business

Federal Land, Japanese partner launch Mitsukoshi mall in BGC

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 22, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Federal Land Inc., the real estate firm of GT Capital Holdings, and its Japanese partners are considering putting up more Mitsukoshi branches in the country following the successful launch of the mall’s first branch in the country.

Federal Land, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. – one of the largest department store groups in Japan – and Nomura Real Estate Development Co. Ltd., a Japanese real estate giant, yesterday held the grand opening of the Philippines’ first Mitsukoshi mall located at Bonifacio Global City.

Federal Land chairman Alfred Ty said plans “are in the works” to open other Mitsukoshi malls in the country.

“We’re talking. We just have to get this off the ground,” he said.

Mitsukoshi BGC soft-opened in November last year.

“The successful launch of the four towers of The Seasons Residences, along with the grand opening of Mitsukoshi BGC, is the fulfillment of imagination and possibilities,” Ty said.

“It is a culmination of a journey and also the beginning of more exciting innovation and offerings in the country’s first Mitsukoshi branch,” he said.

On top of the normal business-related hurdles, Ty said the global pandemic served as a major obstacle and affected the construction schedule as well as confirmation of local and foreign tenants from Japan for the project.

“But thanks to a strong foundation of our partnership that began and developed as early as seven years before the pandemic, through close communication and cooperation, the team in Manila and in Tokyo were able to overcome the obstacles that came our way,” Ty said.

“It is a testament to our desires do not just provide the future residents of the Seasons Residences in our community with a retail component for convenience, but to elevate their lifestyle by bringing in world-renowned department store brand that embodies the customer first principle that in turn creates memorable customer experiences,” he said.

As the Philippines’ first Japanese shopping mall, Mitsukoshi BGC shares the very best of Japanese lifestyle to the Philippines with a grand festival featuring food, fashion, music, the arts, and various cultural hallmarks Filipinos love about Japan.

“After 350 years of service globally, we will continue our legacy by introducing a wide range of Japan to Filipino customers and bring innovations to the Filipino market. Indeed, Mitsukoshi BGC bridges the Philippines with Japan. Following our lifelong philosophy, we aim to enrich our customer’s lifestyles by putting them first and having the mind of a true heart,” Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings director, president and CEO Toshiyuki Hosoya said.

“When we expanded our business overseas in 2017, we started with the vision of bringing a piece of Japan to the Philippines. Our partnership with Federal Land allowed us to realize this vision and grow it even further. We hope that this affinity continues to grow as we strive to contribute more and more to the development of BGC and the Philippines,” Nomura Real Estate Holdings chair Eiji Kutsukake said.

vuukle comment

BGC

JAPANESE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

China flakes out of railway projects

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Apparently, all the kowtowing of Duterte before his Emperor in Beijing didn’t deliver the funding he was expecting for several rail projects, including the one in Davao, his campaign promise.
Business
fbtw
PLDT most valuable Philippines brand in 2022

PLDT most valuable Philippines brand in 2022

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Consultancy giant Brand Finance has recognized Manuel V. Pangilinan’s PLDT Inc. as the most valuable brand in the Philippines...
Business
fbtw
Landbank, GSIS ink data sharing pact

Landbank, GSIS ink data sharing pact

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Land Bank of the Philippines and the Government Service Insurance System have entered into a data-sharing agreement in...
Business
fbtw
Stocks sustain gains as Wall Street rallies

Stocks sustain gains as Wall Street rallies

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index closed at 6,613.50, up by 71.59 points or 1.09 percent, while the broader All...
Business
fbtw
PAGCOR hikes 2023 gaming revenue target to P273 billion

PAGCOR hikes 2023 gaming revenue target to P273 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The local gambling industry is expected to rake in some P273 billion in revenue this year as the economy continues to reopen,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Better mining infrastructure seen to draw in foreign partners

By Catherine Talavera | 52 minutes ago
The Philippines needs to provide better mining infrastructure to be able to make its minerals sector more attractive to foreign partners, particularly the United States, according to a Hawaii-based foreign policy...
Business
fbtw

Manila Water to spend P7.84 billion for new Laguna treatment plant

By Danessa Rivera | 52 minutes ago
Razon-led Manila Water Co. Inc. is spending P7.84 billion to construct a new water treatment plant in Laguna, which will provide additional supply of potable water to the east zone concession area.
Business
fbtw

BOC seizes P24 billion smuggled goods in H1

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 52 minutes ago
The Bureau of Customs confiscated P24 billion worth of smuggled goods from January to June as the entry of illegal items into the country remains a problem.
Business
fbtw

Megaworld raises P3.63 billion from sale of MREIT shares

By Richmond Mercurio | 52 minutes ago
Property giant Megaworld Corp. has raised P3.63 billion from a block sale of shares of its real estate investment trust company.
Business
fbtw

EU-funded project helps Filipino exporters gain access to EU market

52 minutes ago
A European Union-funded project is enabling more Filipino exporters gain access – and succeed – in the 27 – country bloc with support from the Philippine government.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with