Phinma schools post record-high enrollees

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
July 21, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — PHINMA Education, the education arm of the Del Rosario-led Phinma Group, recorded its highest number of enrollees last school year 2022 to 2023.

With 124,501 students, Phinma Education saw its highest enrollment record in the network’s 19-year history.

Phinma Corp. chairman and CEO Ramon del Rosario Jr. said students were determined to learn even during the pandemic.

“Even faced with the toughest challenges, students want to learn. No physical distance, lack of resources or even a global pandemic has dampened their desire to pursue an education. In fact, their determination to learn, land their first job and contribute to their communities is stronger than ever,” he said in a press conference yesterday.

At present, PHINMA Education has nine schools in the Philippines and one in Indonesia.

For SY 2022 to 2023, PHINMA recorded a 30.4 percent increase in enrollment versus last year, resulting in a 19 percent revenue increase year-on-year and consolidated revenues of P4.5 billion.

Net income reached P1.085 billion, up 10 percent versus the prior year.

PHINMA Education president and CEO Chito Salazar said the company will strive to reach more students.

“This year is a convergence of our model continuing to show promise, the growing need for the services we provide, and our business doing well in all aspects. We hope to be able to reach more and more underserved students who need quality education the most, so that they can uplift themselves, their families, and communities,” Salazar said.

PHINMA Education students also posted strong overall passing rate in licensure exams of 79 percent for first-time takers in SY 2022 to 2023.

Throughout the year, students and schools across the network were recognized for ranking among the top nationwide across several disciplines. For instance, PHINMA Cagayan de Oro College (COC) and Southwestern University (SWU) PHINMA were ranked first in Criminology and Optometry, respectively.

Graduates similarly showed strong results in Nursing (98 percent board passing rate), Electrical Engineering (98 percent), Elementary Education (92 percent), Optometry (90 percent), Dentistry (90 percent), Pharmacy (89 percent), and Mechanical Engineering (85 percent), data from PHINMA showed.

In all, the network celebrated 27 topnotchers, adding up to a total of 143 topnotchers since 2004.

“By intent and design, PHINMA Education caters to those who need it most. Because of this, we did away with prohibitive entrance exams, provided financial assistance and psycho-social interventions, and tailored our learning strategies to their capabilities and resources. Now, as the economy recovers from the events of the past three years, we are focusing on empowering our students and graduates even further,” said Chief Learning Officer, Francis Larios.

According to PHINMA Education’s in-house Analytics Group, 71 percent of students are employed within one year of graduation, a number expected to improve in the coming years.

PHINMA Education started investing in the education services sector in 2004 through the acquisition of PHINMA Araullo University in Nueva Ecija.

It later on expanded its presence across the country with its network of schools namely: PHINMA Cagayan de Oro College, PHINMA University of Pangasinan, PHINMA University of Iloilo, Southwestern University PHINMA in Cebu City, PHINMA Saint Jude College in Manila, PHINMA Republican College in Quezon City, PHINMA Rizal College of Laguna, and PHINMA Union College of Laguna.

Moving forward, the PHINMA Group aims to expand PHINMA Education across Southeast Asia beginning with Horizon Education in Indonesia.

