^

Business

PAL's parent moves to boost capital stock

Philstar.com
July 4, 2023 | 11:47am
PAL's parent moves to boost capital stock
Philippine Airlines' parent company is making moves to increase its authorized stock, in a bid to expand its valuation years after filing for bankruptcy in the middle of the pandemic.
The STAR / Edd Gumban, File

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Airlines' parent company is making moves to increase its authorized stock, in a bid to expand its valuation years after filing for bankruptcy in the middle of the pandemic. 

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, PAL Holdings Inc. said they submitted an amendment to their application to increase authorized capital stock. That amendment included additional share subscriptions.

The submission to the Securities and Exchange Commission was done on June 29.

Disclosure broken down revealed PAL Holdings received 323.77 million common shares in its flag carrier subsidiary. These shares were owned by “certain” creditors of the airline. 

Those shares came in exchange for 5.04 billion new common shares of PAL Holdings, priced at a rate of 15.57 PAL Holdings shares for every share of the airline. 

This share swap came on top of cash that PAL Holdings received as payment for shares that will be issued from the increased capital. 

The board of PAL’s parent firm already approved a move to issue up to 5.615 billion common shares in exchange for up to 360.66 million shares of the flag carrier. PAL shares were held by unsecured creditors. 

PAL Holdings clarified that only 5.04 billion of its new common shares will be issued to unsecured creditors of the airline. The disclosure explained this is because not all of those creditors participated in the share swap. 

As it is, the Tan-led airline and its parent firm made big waves in recent months. Lucio Tan III, the millennial grandson of tycoon Lucio Tan, will be taking over the helm of PAL Holdings and his family’s conglomerate LT Group. 

On the financial front, PAL Holdings' prospects are turning around. PAL’s parent posted a consolidated operating income of P17 billion in 2022. The figures were a reversal from the P4 billion operating loss it incurred in the preceding year.

Shares in PAL Holdings currently trade flat at P5.44 apiece as of 10:41 Tuesday morning. — Ramon Royandoyan

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Culture wars put American companies on the defensive

Culture wars put American companies on the defensive

1 day ago
Boycotting a beer, attacking products celebrating the LGBTQ community, and criticizing shareholders for promoting diversity:...
Business
fbtw
Inflation eases sharply in bankrupt Sri Lanka

Inflation eases sharply in bankrupt Sri Lanka

2 days ago
Sri Lanka's inflation eased to 12% in June, official data showed Saturday, the lowest figures since the island nation...
Business
fbtw

Paperless borders: The Phl eTravel system

By Jolin Bianca C. Borromeo | 13 hours ago
Let’s recall how the COVID-19 pandemic led to the imposition of travel restrictions in almost all countries in the world. In the Philippines, this also led to changes to the airport screening process, which...
Business
fbtw
Vitarich pushes through plan to enter hog industry

Vitarich pushes through plan to enter hog industry

By Danessa Rivera | 13 hours ago
Listed poultry and feed manufacturer Vitarich Corp. has restarted efforts to diversify into the hog industry, with initial...
Business
fbtw
Philippine stocks rise on Wall Street rally

Philippine stocks rise on Wall Street rally

By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
Philippine stocks opened the week on a strong note amid a growing sense of optimism among investors.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Government support for successful RE integration sought

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines has called for government support to ensure the successful integration of more renewable energy into the grid.
Business
fbtw

Government needs to address gap in smart city development

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
The government needs to provide support in terms of policies and standards to address challenges in building smart cities in the country, according to the Philippine Institute for Development Studies said.
Business
fbtw
IPOPHL partners with CDA to protect cooperatives

IPOPHL partners with CDA to protect cooperatives

By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) has partnered with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA)...
Business
fbtw

Searching for ‘Love the Philippines’

By Rey Gamboa | 13 hours ago
Tourists, especially from Western countries, interested to travel anywhere in Southeast Asia will more often than not start with a website search. With the latest Philippine tourism campaign “Love the Philippines”...
Business
fbtw

Century Properties to venture into other housing segments

By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
Century Properties Group is further expanding its portfolio by entering other housing markets, according to its top official.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with