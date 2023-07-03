^

Business

Philippines investor relations, debt transparency ranking jumps to 3rd place

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
July 3, 2023 | 12:00am
Philippines investor relations, debt transparency ranking jumps to 3rd place
The 2023 IR and Debt Transparency Report of Washington-based Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed that the IR practices of the Philippines was among the best in the 41 emerging markets and developing countries.
File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The investor relations (IR) country score of the Philippines improved to 47.8 from 41.4 percent, allowing the country to jump to third place in 2023 from 12th spot in 2022, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The 2023 IR and Debt Transparency Report of Washington-based Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed that the IR practices of the Philippines was among the best in the 41 emerging markets and developing countries.

The results also indicate the country’s effectiveness in engaging investors and transparency in giving public access to macroeconomic and environment, social, and governance (ESG) data and policy information.

According to the BSP, the Philippines registered the most improved score among the top 10 countries on the list. It followed Indonesia at 48.4 for the top spot and Turkey at 48.3 for the second spot.

“The IIF assessment highlights the success of the Philippines in communicating the strength and resilience of the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals and the continuity of sound structural reform?s to investors and other stakeholders,” former BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said in a statement released over the weekend.

The IR program of the BSP entails reaching out to stakeholders to disseminate continuously updated information on the Philippine economy and to solicit feedback from the investment community.

The economic team’s proactive engagement with investors through regular participation in investor conferences, bilateral meetings, economic briefings, and non-deal roadshows have contributed to the Philippines’ improved ranking.

Notable enhancements include the inclusion of ESG information in the BSP Investor Relations Group webpage in response to investors’ growing interest in the Philippine government’s ESG agenda.

Improvements were also made in the dissemination of macroeconomic data, as well as ESG data and policy information. Likewise, feedback and communication channels were also enhanced.

The IIF IR and Debt Transparency Report features guidelines for emerging markets’ best practices on IR and data dissemination in conjunction with the Principles for Stable Capital Flows and Fair Debt Restructuring.

Meanwhile, preliminary data on the country’s net international investment position indicated a 17-percent growth in the net liability position at $47 billion as of end-March this year from the end-2022 level of $40.1 billion.

This developed following the faster pace of growth of the country’s total external financial liabilities at 4.5 percent compared to total external financial assets at 2.3 percent.

As of end-March, total outstanding external financial liabilities reached $281.3 billion, while total outstanding external financial assets amounted to $234.3 billion.

MONEY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BSP sees fifth straight month of lower inflation

BSP sees fifth straight month of lower inflation

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
Inflation likely cooled for the fifth straight month in June due to lower prices of meat and fruits as well as cheaper liquefied...
Business
fbtw
Inflation eases sharply in bankrupt Sri Lanka

Inflation eases sharply in bankrupt Sri Lanka

1 day ago
Sri Lanka's inflation eased to 12% in June, official data showed Saturday, the lowest figures since the island nation...
Business
fbtw
US warns firms over new Chinese 'counter-espionage' law

US warns firms over new Chinese 'counter-espionage' law

1 day ago
US intelligence warned companies operating in China Friday over the impact of Beijing's new counter-espionage law coming into...
Business
fbtw
Largest PLDT data center gets boost

Largest PLDT data center gets boost

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. has tapped broadband provider Radius Telecoms Inc. to bolster connectivity in its 11th and biggest...
Business
fbtw
Smart SIM registration now in McDonald&rsquo;s stores

Smart SIM registration now in McDonald’s stores

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
PLDT wireless arm Smart Communications has extended the SIM registration of its subscribers in selected McDonald’s stores...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

2023 mid-year report

By Wilson Sy | 51 minutes ago
In stark contrast to the performance last year, developed market equities delivered strong gains during the first half of this year.
Business
fbtw

Tourism promotion

By Boo Chanco | 51 minutes ago
A slogan cannot by itself sell a country to tourists.
Business
fbtw
Inflation likely cooled below 6 percent in June

Inflation likely cooled below 6 percent in June

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 51 minutes ago
Inflation likely cooled for the fifth straight month and eased below six percent in more than a year, but upside risks remain...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines returning to high growth path&rsquo;

‘Philippines returning to high growth path’

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The economy is on track to return to its high growth path as President Marcos marks his first year of office, according to...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee bullish on sustained growth momentum

Jollibee bullish on sustained growth momentum

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Jollibee Group expects to sustain its growth momentum this year after posting strong results in the first quart...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with