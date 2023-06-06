^

Business

SEC sues companies for 'unauthorized' investment scheme

Philstar.com
June 6, 2023 | 12:31pm
SEC
The SEC’s Enforcement and Investor Protection Department already filed a criminal complaint against Astral Fuel and Apollo on June 2 for soliciting investments without a license. The regulator noted this was in violation of Republic Act No. 8799, or the Securities Regulation Code.
SEC / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a criminal complaint against four companies for soliciting investments.

In a statement on Monday, the regulator indicated that Astral Fuel Station Corp, Apollo Drugstore and Diagnostics Center, Inc., One Oasis Premier Holdings Corporation and Kalahari Leisure Farm Club, Inc. face criminal prosecution at the Department of Justice. 

The SEC’s Enforcement and Investor Protection Department already filed a criminal complaint against Astral Fuel and Apollo on June 2 for soliciting investments without a license. The regulator noted this was in violation of Republic Act No. 8799, or the Securities Regulation Code. 

As it is, the criminal complaints were filed after several public inquiries on March 2021 surrounding the legality of Astral Fuel and Apollo’s investment solicitation. The SEC noted they received complaint-affidavits that indicated that Astral Fuel and Apollo solicited investments in social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Google. 

The SEC posted an advisory on its website on Sept. 23, 2021, that warned the public against investing in Apollo.

“The Commission also noted that Apollo and Astral Fuel were mere conduits to solicit investments from the public, as a review of their registration documents submitted to the SEC revealed that the companies have interlocking directors and common incorporators, stockholders, and officers,” the statement read. 

All these companies had the same office address, the SEC said,

The regulator noted that despite Apollo and Astral Fuel’s registration with the SEC, the two companies did not have the license necessary to solicit investments and did not file to secure that document as well. — Ramon Royandoyan

INVESTMENT SCAMS

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-NEDA chief Karl Chua joins D&L Industries board

Ex-NEDA chief Karl Chua joins D&L Industries board

1 day ago
Former Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua will join the board of listed chemicals manufacturer D&L Industries...
Business
fbtw
PLDT says submarine cable issues slowed internet browsing for users

PLDT says submarine cable issues slowed internet browsing for users

20 hours ago
PLDT Inc. said Monday some of its submarine cable partners reported connection issues, resulting in some users experiencing...
Business
fbtw
BPI eyes $150 million syndicated loan

BPI eyes $150 million syndicated loan

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands is eyeing at least $150 million through a syndicated loan to partially finance its...
Business
fbtw

Negative list for VAT zero-rating

By Jaizzelle Anne PeÃ±ada | 14 hours ago
One of the objectives of the passage of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act is to improve the equity and efficiency of the corporate tax system by reducing tax distortions and leakages...
Business
fbtw

Romero family exits airline business

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
The group of Rep. Michael Romero has exited the airline industry to focus on the family’s power and ports businesses.
Business
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271880
            [Title] => Lawmaker files bill to revamp procurement process
            [Summary] =>  A lawmaker is proposing to shorten the procurement process in all government agencies from 72 days to 27 days and to exempt security-related agencies from competitive public bidding, citing a need to reduce delays in projects and bureaucratic inefficiency.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-06 12:23:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807493
            [AuthorName] => Cristina Chi
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => http://media.philstar.com/images/articles/psgen4-heli_2018-02-13_00-21-20172_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271865
            [Title] => Inflation eases again in May, bolstering case for rate hike pause
            [Summary] => Consumer price growth softened in May as the domestic economy swallowed the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinasâ€™ aggressive rate hikes.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-06 09:12:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806886
            [AuthorName] => Ramon Royandoyan
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/10/31/grocery-items-inflation05_2022-10-31_12-09-04462_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271861
            [Title] => Musk says China detailed plans to regulate AI
            [Summary] => The Twitter owner and Tesla CEO â€” one of the world's richest men â€” held meetings with senior officials in Beijing and employees in Shanghai last week.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-06 08:30:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/elon-musk-sink-in_2023-06-06_10-34-57_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271690
            [Title] => Investments soar 154%
            [Summary] =>  Investments approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority soared by 154 percent toÂ  P48.03 billion in the first five months of the year,Â  driven by a surge in investment approvals in May.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-06 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805144
            [AuthorName] => Catherine Talavera
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/05/1_2023-06-05_19-52-12739_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271689
            [Title] => T-bill rates mixed
            [Summary] => Demand for the governmentâ€™s short-term securities went down while asking rates were mixed as investors await the US Federal Reserveâ€™s move on interest rates.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-06 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1475310
            [AuthorName] => Louise Maureen Simeon
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/05/2_2023-06-05_19-45-16236_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Lawmaker files bill to revamp procurement process

Lawmaker files bill to revamp procurement process

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
A lawmaker is proposing to shorten the procurement process in all government agencies from 72 days to 27 days and to exempt...
Business
fbtw
Inflation eases again in May, bolstering case for rate hike pause

Inflation eases again in May, bolstering case for rate hike pause

By Ramon Royandoyan | 5 hours ago
Consumer price growth softened in May as the domestic economy swallowed the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ aggressive...
Business
fbtw
Musk says China detailed plans to regulate AI

Musk says China detailed plans to regulate AI

6 hours ago
The Twitter owner and Tesla CEO — one of the world's richest men — held meetings with senior officials in Beijing...
Business
fbtw
Investments soar 154%

Investments soar 154%

By Catherine Talavera | 14 hours ago
Investments approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority soared by 154 percent to  P48.03 billion in the first...
Business
fbtw
T-bill rates mixed

T-bill rates mixed

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
Demand for the government’s short-term securities went down while asking rates were mixed as investors await the US...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with