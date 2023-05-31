^

Business

Filinvest Development picks Ysmael Baysa as new COO

Philstar.com
May 31, 2023 | 5:09pm
Baysa

MANILA, Philippines — Ysmael Baysa, the longtime former chief financial officer of homegrown fast food giant Jollibee Foods Corp., is emerging from retirement to take on a new role: chief operating officer of the conglomerate of the Gotianun family.

In a statement on Wednesday, Filinvest Development Corp. said Baysa’s entry into the company “comes at a pivotal time” as the conglomerate gears for long-term growth and expansion.

“His leadership skills will be invaluable in driving our strategic investments, ensuring operational excellence at the parent company and across our diverse holdings,” Josephine Gotianun Yap, company president and CEO, said of Baysa.

Baysa has enjoyed a distinguished career in accounting and finance, with his most notable stint being the CFO of Jollibee for about two decades.

In 2003, he joined Jollibee and was instrumental in expanding the company’s portfolio of brands. Jollibee announced Baysa’s retirement last year.

READ: Jollibee CFO set to retire on April 30

Baysa began his career as a bookkeeper of real estate firm Citizens Development Inc. after earning an accounting degree from Luzonian University in Lucena, Quezon.  

Prior to his stint at Jollibee, Baysa joined Procter & Gamble in 1978 and stayed there for 23 years holding various local and regional positions.

He later moved to Union Bank of the Philippines, where he served as a CFO from 2001 to 2003.

FILINVEST DEVELOPMENT CORP

YSMAEL BAYSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The business of politics

By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
The tragedy of our country is that our largest industry is politics and it doesn’t contribute to economic growth, even hindering it. The President isn’t even a year in office and some people are talking...
Business
fbtw
Tesla's Elon Musk meets Chinese FM in Beijing

Tesla's Elon Musk meets Chinese FM in Beijing

22 hours ago
Tesla's Elon Musk met China's foreign minister Qin Gang in Beijing on Tuesday, the Chinese ministry said in a statement.
Business
fbtw
SEC approves short-selling

SEC approves short-selling

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the Philippine Stock Exchange plan to introduce short-selling in the...
Business
fbtw
Fitch revises credit rating of 5 Philippine banks to stable

Fitch revises credit rating of 5 Philippine banks to stable

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
Fitch Ratings revised the credit rating outlook of five of the country’s biggest banks in terms of assets to stable...
Business
fbtw

Reputation in the age of ESG

By Ron F. Jabal | 17 hours ago
In the post pandemic world, there is an increased pressure, drive, and public call for organizations to be more proactive in their environmental, social, and governance initiatives. Evidently, ESG factors encompass...
Business
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270464
            [Title] => Rising borrowing costs temper bank lending in April
            [Summary] => Higher borrowing costs as a result of the BSPâ€™s rapid-fire rate hikes weigh on demand for loans.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-05-31 15:17:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2020/09/30/credit-banks_2020-09-30_11-37-55170_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270453
            [Title] => BSP sees softer inflation in May due to lower prices of gas, poultry and fish
            [Summary] => Thereâ€™s a likelihood that inflation further slowed in May due to lower pump prices and cheaper poultry and fish, the BSP says.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-05-31 13:29:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/31/234554433_2023-05-31_13-23-44904_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270456
            [Title] => Deal averting US default clears first hurdle
            [Summary] => A deal to raise theÂ US debt ceilingÂ passed its first major test in Congress Tuesday, surviving a crucial procedural vote amid a conservative backlash that resurrected the threat of the country's first-ever default.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-05-31 13:16:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/20/joe-biden_2023-05-20_09-19-15911_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270441
            [Title] => Government debt load inched closer to P14-T mark in April
            [Summary] => The governmentâ€™s outstanding debt inched closer to the P14-trillion mark in April on the back of higher foreign borrowings, which was bloated by a weak peso.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-05-31 11:29:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/31/sdadsadsadsadsasad12_2023-05-31_11-22-15420_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270427
            [Title] => Repower delays pricing after finding anchor buyer
            [Summary] => REDC did not say whether the extended book-building period would impact the tentative schedule of the IPO.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-05-31 09:15:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2021/11/17/stock-commentarymb_2021-11-17_08-59-59_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Rising borrowing costs temper bank lending in April

Rising borrowing costs temper bank lending in April

2 hours ago
Higher borrowing costs as a result of the BSP’s rapid-fire rate hikes weigh on demand for loans.
Business
fbtw
BSP sees softer inflation in May due to lower prices of gas, poultry and fish

BSP sees softer inflation in May due to lower prices of gas, poultry and fish

4 hours ago
There’s a likelihood that inflation further slowed in May due to lower pump prices and cheaper poultry and fish, the...
Business
fbtw
Deal averting US default clears first hurdle

Deal averting US default clears first hurdle

4 hours ago
A deal to raise the US debt ceiling passed its first major test in Congress Tuesday, surviving a crucial procedural...
Business
fbtw
Government debt load inched closer to P14-T mark in April

Government debt load inched closer to P14-T mark in April

6 hours ago
The government’s outstanding debt inched closer to the P14-trillion mark in April on the back of higher foreign borrowings,...
Business
fbtw
Repower delays pricing after finding anchor buyer

Repower delays pricing after finding anchor buyer

8 hours ago
REDC did not say whether the extended book-building period would impact the tentative schedule of the IPO. 
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with